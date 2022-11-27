These 9 Black Friday deals are still at record highs ahead of Cyber ​​Monday

black friday can be done, but there are still some all-time low prices on big tech you can snag right now. We’re seeing discounts on consoles, headphones and Bluetooth speakers before Cyber ​​Monday. Some discounts are just good, but others are great – the best we’ve ever seen, in fact. No kidding.

Read on for a list of products on sale that we recommend, all of which make great holiday gifts, and all of which are at their current all-time low prices. There are deals on discounted products from top brands including Apple, Nintendo, Amazon, and Google.

For more information on Black Friday weekend and Cyber ​​Monday, check out our favorite deals at Amazon, best buy, walmart and Target. We have also collected the best Black Friday deals are still available under $25 and a selection of offers so great they’ll probably sell out. If all these offers make your head spin, check out our Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday Cheat Sheet.

Chamberlain This smart accessory can be added to almost any garage door made after 1993 and connects to your phone for easy door control from anywhere. It's at its best price, so be sure to pick one up for yourself and even some family members, they'll be sure to thank you for something so useful.

nintendo Nintendo rarely offers discounts on the Switch, so this seasonal bundle with Mario Kart 8 is about as good as it gets. At $300, it's the same price the console normally costs, but also includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (a great game) and a three-month Nintendo Online membership.

David Carnoy/CNET The second-generation Apple AirPods Pro are currently down to $200 at several retailers, but we'd be surprised if this deal lasts until Friday. These were just released in September and have received rave reviews ever since. Grab a pair today, before you have to pay later.

Jared Di Pane/CNET Every time Amazon has offered a bundle like this in the past, it’s sold out before the sale period ends. As this is Amazon’s latest Echo Dot, we expect the huge discount to generate a lot of interest, so be sure to grab one now before it’s too late.

Amazon This audio player for kids ages 3 and up comes with figurines (called Tonies) that they can place on them to hear a story or song before falling asleep. The Toniebox starter kit has never been sold at such a low price before.

Lisa Eadicicco/CNET Google's Pixel 6A punches above its weight when it comes to camera quality, design, and screen size. It's the best Android phone under $500 you can get, and while it's not Google's flagship, the 6A is everything most people need in a phone.

bella Air fryers are always taking kitchens by storm, and this one’s a particularly great option: Bella’s 8-quart Pro Series includes two fry baskets (so you can accomplish twice as much in half the time ), with six built-in smart cooking functions. , including air frying, grilling, roasting, baking, reheating and dehydrating.