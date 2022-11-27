Three homicide victims found inside burning Riverside home; suspect killed by sheriff’s deputies

On Friday, Riverside police responding to a house fire found the bodies of three people killed in what police are investigating as a triple homicide.

At around 10.30am, police dispatchers filed a welfare check request for a man and woman who had ‘some type of disturbance’ outside a house in the 11200 block of Price Court, said Constable Ryan Railsback, spokesman for the Riverside Police Department.

While police were on the way, dispatchers received calls from motorists on Highway 91 near smoke from a house in the same block. Firefighters responded and were putting out the blaze when they discovered the bodies of a man and two women inside the home, Railsback said.

“It was apparent that all three were victims of homicide,” killed before the fire broke out, Railsback said. He declined to say what led detectives to this conclusion, saying only that it was “based on material evidence”.

Railsback declined to identify the victims or characterize the relationship between them. He said the coroner was still notifying their families.

The man and woman whose disorder triggered the emergency response were gone by the time police and firefighters arrived, Railsback said.

The man, whom Railsback described as a suspect in the triple homicide, was found Friday night in San Bernardino County, where he was killed by sheriff’s deputies near Needles.

The circumstances of the shooting were unclear on Saturday. “This is a multi-agency investigation and it takes time to sort through and confirm all the details,” said Gloria Huerta, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Huerta said a woman was in the car with the man who was killed by deputies. She is “safe with law enforcement,” Huerta said.

It is unclear whether it was the same woman who was involved in the disturbances on Price Court.

The role – if any – the woman played in the triple homicide is at the center of Riverside’s investigation.

“We don’t know if she is a victim, witness or suspect at this point,” Railsback said. “Our detectives are still working to unravel all the facts.”