Three lines to score for Avalanche in 4-1 win over Stars

Four players were the life jacket that kept the Avalanche afloat through the first quarter of the season. When injuries force a fourth line to become a revolving door for AHL recalls, expect to rely on the stars.

But sometimes it only takes a few rebound opportunities for additional scorers to contribute to the exercise of treading water.

If treading water is what the Avs do early in their Stanley Cup title defense, they’re awfully good at it. Their 4-1 win on Saturday night completed a two-game sweep this week against the Central Division-leading Dallas Stars.

Alexandrar Georgiev saved 41 shots as Colorado (12-6-1) was outshot eight times. Josh Manson, Dryden Hunt and Logan O’Connor all scored on rebounds, and the Avalanche’s first, second and third forwards produced goals.

Jared Bednar had to rework those lines again with second line center Evan Rodrigues (lower body) out for about two to four weeks. Alex Newhook moved from the left wing to the central position for Rodrigues. Hunt moved from the fourth line to the second, a domino move of necessity that paid off. His second-period goal to put Colorado up 3-1 was his first point since the Avalanche took him off waivers in October. It was Hunt’s 15th game since joining from Rangers.

Interestingly, the first and third lines left Bednar the most satisfied, albeit for very different reasons.

As refreshing as the balance is, the quartet of Artturi Lehkonen, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Cale Makar has produced the majority of Colorado’s offense since the injury of Valeri Nichushkin, Colorado’s leading scorer at the time.

Over the last 12 games, they have combined 55.7% of the Avalanche’s individual points (64 of 115). Lehkonen is riding a nine-game career point streak.

He and Rantanen were on the assist for Colorado’s second goal on Saturday, a smash in front of the net that also marked the start of Manson’s eventful and breathtaking night. The defender salvaged a rebound for his second goal of the season and a 2-0 lead at intermission.

Manson, who has already led the team in penalty minutes, was sent back into the box three times in a bizarre second half. The first two penalties were against Mason Marchment – coincidentally the same player Manson checked five days earlier in Dallas, which led to a fight between Manson and Jamie Benn.

Manson was unhappy with the second whistle, a hold call. When he returned to the ice, a high stick from Marchment caught him in the face. No penalty was called, leaving Manson to laugh at the refereeing as he returned to the bench. Ninety seconds later he was back in the box for tripping Radek Faksa.

The Avalanche committed five penalties during the period and went 8:30 of 20 minutes shorthanded, but Dallas only managed one power-play goal. Joe Pavelski scored, snapping a 13-game penalty kill streak by the Avalanche.

Colorado special teams click. Since their blatant 11-for-20 shorthanded start to the season, the Avs have managed to kill 41 of the last 47 (87.2%), bringing their season rate to 77.6%.

And MacKinnon scored the first Saturday on the power play, taking advantage of an unforced error from Dallas. Benn had a chance to clear the zone, but he lost track of the puck and allowed Colorado to keep the attack going. The goal helped Colorado maintain league-leading power play efficiency (33.3%)