Time for Uruguay to bench Luis Suarez at the 2022 World Cup?

Portugal striker Cristiano Ronaldo has clearly seen better days, but despite becoming the first to reach the goalscoring milestone in five Men’s World Cups, with a highly questionable penalty in the 3-2 win over Ghana , the proof of the match was that there were still times when the 37-year-old offered a potent threat at this level.

But is that the same for the centre-forward that Portugal are likely to face in their second group stage game on Monday? Luis Suarez is Uruguay’s all-time top scorer but his performance in the 0-0 draw with South Korea was unimpressive. He touched the ball 18 times, losing it nine times, and did not manage a single shot on goal.

Approaching 36, it’s hardly surprising that Suarez is on the decline. Admittedly, he was Uruguay’s top scorer in qualifying with eight goals, but five of those came from penalties. Suarez was substituted after an ineffective hour against South Korea and now might be the time to think about starting Monday’s game without him.

Since Russia 2018, Uruguay have sought the Holy Grail by integrating their new generation of stars with the old riders. The balance has so far proved elusive – hence the qualifying issues, when it took a coaching change and a late push to get them over the line.

There is a key structural problem. The midfield, at least in potential, is now the best part of the team but it functions better with three in the center – Matias Vecino and Rodrigo Bentancur to protect the defence, connect play and free up Federico Valverde to use his lung power , technique and excellent long-range shooting. However, having a central midfield trio makes it difficult to play two up front, and it’s a seismic change for a team that for years paired Suarez with Edinson Cavani in a 4-4-2 formation. The picture is further complicated by the rise of Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez as another powerful centre-forward option.

Cavani, still the man of the team, appears to have accepted a bench seat now that he is 35, and room has been found for Nunez, as was the case against South Korea when he operated from the left flank in a 4-3-3. But other options are available. But what would happen if the young and dynamic Nunez played alone in front as a centre-forward? He would certainly offer more mobility than Suarez, and he could hold the ball better than the veteran did on Thursday.

In turn, that would free up space for another kind of offensive talent. Playmaker Giorgian De Arrascaeta did not step onto the pitch against South Korea and throughout the eight years of his international career to date he has always felt he did not fit in a 4-4-2 formation that sent him to the wings. , where it is not fast enough to flourish. But in the middle, behind a lone attacker? It might work better – for him or for Facundo Torres, the latest playmaking talent on the block.

Luis Suarez may have to step down to let his Uruguayan teammates shine. Evrim Aydin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

It would be a huge call for coach Diego Alonso to leave Suarez out of the starting line-up for Monday’s game, but there would be some logic in the decision.

Portugal are a team that moves the ball well; the power to run and shut them down as they play from the back will be important. And there is perhaps a broader point. This tournament, and in particular Japan’s thrilling 2-1 victory over Germany, has made something very clear: football is no longer a sport for 11 or even 12 or 14 players. With five substitutions unavailable, the squads are made up of 16, and the ability to turn the tide of the game by going to the bench is now significant.

Joining Cavani on the bench shouldn’t be a humiliation for Suarez; he could still have a key role to play. Imagine that Uruguay are behind and continue the game. In this scenario, circumstances would require the team to push high up the pitch, where Suarez’s penalty area and finishing skills could save the day.

Over the years, Ronaldo has accepted that to stay on top he has to operate in a small space. Maybe in the current Uruguay team, the 2022 version of Suarez must work in a short time.