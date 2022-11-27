Twitter signups at an all-time high – Elon Musk – RT Business News

New user registrations on Twitter have reached a “all-time highsocial media platform owner Elon Musk said in a tweet Saturday night.

According to the slides of a corporate speech, it job online, new registrations averaged more than two million per day in the seven days to November 16, up 66% from the same week last year.

“I think I see a path to Twitter surpassing 1 billion monthly users in 12-18 months,” Musk said in another tweet early Sunday.

Twitter has been grappling with what Musk called a “massive drop in incomein recent weeks, since the billionaire Tesla and owner of SpaceX took over the platform. He blamed this on the loss of advertisers, who halted their Twitter campaigns following changes Musk made to the platform.

Earlier this month, Musk laid off half of Twitter’s workforce, including teams responsible for communications, content curation, human rights and AI ethics. This, along with Musk’s earlier decision to charge users for Twitter’s verification feature, has raised concerns about the platform’s moderation of content and the spread of fake accounts, and how those these may affect the public image of Twitter advertisers.





A report released last week by nonprofit watchdog organization Media Matters for America claims that since late October, Twitter has lost half of its top 100 advertisers. The now-defunct accounts have earned the platform more than $750 million in 2022 alone. These include companies such as General Motors, Mondelez International, Volkswagen, Chevrolet, Ford and Jeep.

Earlier this week, Musk announced other changes to the platform, the first of which was a new verification system for paying subscribers. Instead of a blue check mark for all verified users, a gold check mark will be used for corporate accounts and a gray one for government accounts.

