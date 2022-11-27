Two Families Share Thanksgiving Together After NYPD Officer Donates Kidney

Two families shared Thanksgiving dinner after a New York Police Department (NYPD) officer generously donated his kidney.

NYPD Detective Michael Lollo was in Times Square when he noticed a billboard advertising organ donations, USA today reported. He also read a newspaper article on the same subject, which prompted him to decide to donate one of his kidneys.

He tried to donate to two other people, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. He eventually corresponded with Ruth Tisak, 59, the wife of a Navy veteran, the outlet noted.

Lollo and Tisak did not know each other’s identities during the transplant process, but they both began to bond by writing letters to each other anonymously.

After the kidney transplant was completed, their identities were revealed, which gave them the opportunity to meet in person.

Their friendship continued to grow and eventually reached the point where their families got together and shared a Thanksgiving meal last week, creating a heartwarming moment.

Lollo’s donation is not the first time an NYPD officer has saved lives through organ donation.

In January, Wilbert Mora and his partner, Jason Rivera, were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Manhattan; it was later revealed that Mora was an organ donor, Breitbart News reported.

Mora’s heart, liver, kidneys and pancreas were donated to five people who needed a transplant, with one of the recipients being a member of Mora’s family.

According to the Health Resources and Service Administration website, approximately 108,500 Americans are on a national organ transplant waiting list, of which 90,483 are waiting for a kidney donation.

He added that more than 40,000 organ transplant surgeries were performed last year, including 24,670 kidney donations. The majority of those on the waiting list are over 50 years old.

