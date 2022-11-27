US ‘definitely’ still in Covid-19 pandemic, says Dr Fauci

White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks during a COVID-19 briefing at the White House on November 22, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, has said the US is “certainly” still in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic and is “very troubled” by the state. of division in American politics.

“As a public health official, I don’t want to see anyone suffer and die from Covid,” he told NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I don’t care if you’re a far-right Republican or a far-left Democrat, everyone deserves to have the security of good public health and that’s not happening.”

Fauci said between 300 and 400 people still die from Covid every day, and uptake of the latest booster shot has been less than 15%.

“I think the idea of ​​forgetting it, it’s over – it’s not,” he said.

The 81-year-old has become a household name during the Covid-19 pandemic, battling misinformation – sometimes from the highest levels of government. He challenged former President Donald Trump on everything from hydroxychloroquine use to mask mandates, and his unwavering commitment to science made him a near-celebrity.

White House Covid-19 response coordinator Dr Ashish Jha said on Sunday he knows it’s been a long two years for Americans, but it’s still “incredibly important” to get vaccinated. before the holiday season.

“We understand that people want to move on,” Jha told ABC News’ This Week. “The good news is they can move on if they keep their immunity up to date.”

Fauci announced in August his intention to step down as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and advise the White House as chief medical adviser at the end of the year. He gave his final scheduled Covid briefing on Tuesday, where he encouraged people to get vaccinated.

“I hope people will remember what I tried to do, just bring science, medicine and public health principles to the very serious crises that we have had,” Fauci said on Sunday. “As I said before, I gave it my all to do it.”

Fauci advised seven US Presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan through the HIV/AIDS epidemic, West Nile virus, 2001 anthrax attacks, pandemic flu, various bird flu threats, Ebola, Zika and, more recently, Covid and monkeypox.