US states with the highest average credit scores

Here are the 10 states with the highest average credit scores, plus where to find out where you stand.

That puts the average Minnesota resident in good but not great shape. Credit scores generally range from 300 to 850, with scores above 750 being considered “excellent”. So even if you find your state among the top scorers in the country, if you’re like your average peer, you might have some work to do.

Americans in some states are doing better than others on this front. The best credit in America belongs to Minnesotans, with an average score of 724, according to a recent WalletHub report, based on TransUnion data.

Additionally, higher-rated borrowers are more likely to receive lower interest rates on auto loans, mortgages, and other financing.

Earning a high credit score isn’t just about bragging rights. Because it’s a number that tells creditors how to gauge your ability to repay them, the higher your score, the easier it is to rent an apartment, get a loan, or qualify for a credit card.

While a higher score is better than a lower score, there’s no need to strive for perfection, said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.

“In the eyes of a lender, there really is no difference between 750 and 850,” he said. “Once you hit the mid-700s, you’ll get the best terms on most products.”

But once you start to drop from there, he said, small changes in your credit score start to matter more.

“Below 740, every 20 points or so makes a big difference,” Rossman said. “Once you get between 660 and 680, you’re at the threshold for subprime credit. Below that, you’re much less likely to be approved.”

Still, if you’re in line with the average Minnesota or average Nebraska, you’re probably doing fine. “If you’re in the low 700s, you’re still getting great deals and offers,” said credit expert Gerri Detweiler. “If you’re in the 600s, going over that 700 threshold is a good goal to aim for.”

Don’t know your credit score right away? Fortunately, there are plenty of places to check out. “Often your credit card company is a good place to start,” Detweiler said. “Most of them offer some form of free credit monitoring.”

You’ll also likely be able to find your score through your bank, credit union, car lender, or by using a reputable site such as Experian’s CreditKarma or FreeCreditScore.com.

If you find that your credit score is higher than that of the average Minnesota resident, congratulations! Take steps to continue this holiday season by avoiding running up large balances on your credit cards or making late payments.

However, if you’re in a temporary financial bind, that’s okay. “It’s never ideal to pay interest. But if you’re going through a short period of tighter cash, just making minimum payments on your cards on time will help you avoid damaging your credit,” said said Detweiler.

