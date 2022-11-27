Vandals deface sign at Colorado Springs evangelical group office after shooting at gay club

Vandals smashed a sign in Colorado Springs, Colo., headquarters of Focus on the Family on Thanksgiving Day, local police and the Evangelical Christian Ministry confirmed.

“Their blood is on your hands five lives taken” was daubed in paint on the sign, visible on the corner of Briargate Parkway and Explorer Drive. The vandalism took place five days after a gunman entered Club Q, an LGBTQ nightclub and killed five people, injuring 19 others.

A sign was also placed at the site quoting the New Testament book of 2 Corinthians 11:14-15, which notes, “Satan disguises himself as an angel of light…their end will correspond with their deeds.”

According to Twitter feed from the Colorado Peoples Press, a group called “Front Range Queer Community” took credit for the vandalism.

“It’s no coincidence that this happened in Colorado Springs, a city steeped in homophobia, transphobia and white supremacy,” says a press release credited to the group. “It’s no surprise that someone did this in the city that is home to such a hateful organization as Focus on the Family,” the statement continued, accusing the Christian ministry of a “goal… to eradicate the ‘homosexuality”.

Anderson Lee Aldrich, the 23-year-old arrested in the Club Q shooting, was not mentioned by the Front Range Queer Community in their statement. Lawyers for Mr. Aldrich said the accused shooter “is not binary. They use the pronouns them/them, and for the purposes of all formal fillings, will be addressed as Mx. Aldrich,” according to an article published Wednesday in The Washington Times.

The Colorado Springs Gazette quoted the police sergeant on Friday. Jason Ledbetter said law enforcement is investigating. “There is no suspicious information at this time,” he told the newspaper.

The Colorado Springs Police Department did not immediately respond to a reporter’s request for comment.

In a statement to The Times, Focus President Jim Daly said the aftermath of the shooting “is a time for prayer, mourning and healing, not vandalism and spreading hate.”

He said: “The families of the five people killed in Saturday night’s senseless attack are in our prayers. We urge everyone to pray for peace and we also pray for the individual or group responsible for this malicious and wanton damage to our ministry assets. »

Focus on the Family is a 45-year-old Christian ministry whose radio programs are heard on a number of radio stations in the DC area and across the country. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1991 from Southern California, one of the first of many evangelical organizations to settle there.