violence against the police and acts of vandalism, on the sidelines of the Belgium-Morocco match – RT in French

Media and police report throwing projectiles against the police and acts of vandalism, this November 27 in Brussels, on the sidelines of the World Cup match in Qatar: Belgium-Morocco.

The Belgian public media RTBF reports, this afternoon of November 27, that on the sidelines of the Belgium-Morocco match in Qatar, “a crowd” formed in the center of Brussels on the pedestrian area at the level of the Palais du Midi, “Dozens of young people” having gathered there, “some with a Moroccan flag on their backs”.

Then, according to the same source, tensions would have erupted “when the referee canceled the first goal [du joueur marocain] Ziyech and the tension rose a little more at the start of the second half. Still according to RTBF, some 150 “young people” then “got angry”: firecrackers and fireworks were set off and a trash can was set on fire. Subsequently, indicates the Belgian public media, “an empty rental car was damaged and thrown against other vehicles”. The police intervened to disperse the troublemakers, and clashes broke out between them and the security forces for a few minutes.

Other Belgian media report incidents in the capital in connection with the football match: “Moroccan supporters have invaded the public space and stoned cars, in particular”, writes the site of The Free Belgium.

The DH media reports “cars overturned and set on fire, firecrackers”, “urban furniture destroyed” and “self-service scooters ransacked”.

The police have asked residents and supporters to avoid certain areas of the city center, according to AFP. Metro stations have been closed and streets blocked to limit crowds, according to the same source.

Images presented like those of these clashes in Brussels were broadcast on social networks.

Police face projectiles, journalist injured in the face

The local police communicated on these incidents: in a press release quoted by AFP, they confirmed that even before the end of the match, in the city center of Brussels, “dozens of people, some of them hooded, sought confrontation with the police, which compromised public safety”.

The police report the use of pyrotechnic equipment, the throwing of projectiles, protesters armed with sticks, a fire on the public highway and the destruction of a traffic light.

“A journalist was injured in the face by fireworks”, still according to the police, who then decided to intervene with a water cannon and tear gas.

A hundred police officers, who suffered projectiles, were mobilized in this intervention.

The mayor of Brussels steps up to the plate

The mayor of Brussels, Philippe Close, also reacted publicly to these disturbances. On Twitter, the local elected official wrote:

“I condemn in the strongest terms the incidents of this afternoon. The police have already intervened firmly. I therefore advise supporters not to come to the city center. The police use all their means to maintain public order.

And the mayor added: “I ordered the police to carry out administrative arrests of the troublemakers.”

