Washington, Dc, White House Shooting Blocks Injure 1: Report

Gunshots rang out a few blocks from the White House early Sunday morning, leaving at least one woman injured, according to a report.

The Washington DC Metropolitan Police are believed to be at the scene investigating the alleged shooting, according to local DC Realtime News.

“BREAKING NEWS: SHOOTING BLOCKS FROM WHITE HOUSE: 12th & Penn Ave. NW MPD at the scene investigating a shooting with a woman of unknown age who was shot and injured,” the local reporter tweeted shortly after midnight Sunday.

Fox News Digital did not immediately receive a response from MPD to corroborate this report.

The shooting would be at least the fourth for the nation’s capital this weekend after a man was found fatally shot on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street on Friday morning, a woman was shot and wounded in an incident at the inside tunnel 395 on Friday evening, and a 16 year old boy was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon.

Sherif Akande, 44, of Southwest, DC has been identified as the victim of Friday morning’s incident. He was pronounced dead inside the residence, according to Fox 5.

Police have not released details of a suspect or suspects.

Metropolitan Police say the woman shot dead on Friday night may have been involved in a road rage incident near the 600 block of E Street. She was shot in the leg and taken to an area hospital, reported Fox 5.

MPD is still investigating the incident.

A separate shooting on the 1800 block of 18th Street around 12:00 p.m. Saturday left a teenager dead. The victim was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived at the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

A person of interest is in custody, Fox 5 reported.