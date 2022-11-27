Webb probes the atmosphere of a distant planet with the help of the U of A

NASA now knows what’s brewing on a “hot Saturn” 700 light-years from Earth, thanks to a camera designed at the University of Arizona and key contributions from local scientists.

The James Webb Space Telescope has been able to identify a full menu of atoms, molecules and even signs of clouds and active chemistry in the atmosphere of WASP-39b, a Saturn-sized planet that orbits closer to its star than Mercury does to our Sun.

The space agency announced the results on Tuesday. The findings will be described in five new scientific papers slated for publication in the coming months.

Webb tracked WASP-39b as it passed in front of its star and used the color changes of starlight filtering through the planet’s atmosphere to detect the presence of different chemicals.

The observations were made using Webb’s Near Infrared Camera, or NIRCam, which was designed by a team led by Marcia Rieke, Regents Professor at UA’s Steward Observatory. The infrared instrument can pick up chemical fingerprints that cannot be detected in visible light.

Previous observations of WASP-39b by other space telescopes have shown the presence of a “mystery molecule” that scientists have been unable to identify. NIRCam revealed the molecule to be sulfur dioxide, which had never been detected in an exoplanet’s atmosphere before.

It’s exciting, said Megan Mansfield, NASA’s Sagan Fellow at the Steward Observatory, because sulfur dioxide is produced from chemical reactions triggered by intense light from a nearby star, similar to the way sulfur dioxide is produced. protective ozone layer is formed in the Earth’s upper atmosphere.

“For this molecule to be detected as clearly as it was, we believe there must have been photochemistry in the atmosphere, which has never been observed on a planet outside our solar system.” , Mansfield said.

Everett Schlawin, assistant research professor at Steward, provided technical input on observations to understand how starlight filters through the planet’s atmosphere.

The scientists relied on computer models designed by UA postdoctoral researcher Sarah Moran to fully explain the photochemical data of WASP-39b. Improvements to this modeling could be used in the future to interpret potential signs of habitability on known exoplanets and worlds yet to be discovered.

In addition to sulfur dioxide, Moran said, researchers detected sodium, potassium, water, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in the atmosphere of the distant planet.

They also found evidence of clouds and complex weather patterns similar to those seen on planets in our own solar system, she said.

WASP-39b should not be confused with WASP-96b, one of the first exoplanets to be imaged by the new space telescope after its launch on Christmas Day 2021. Also a gas giant, WASP-96b is found in the south- celestial constellation Phoenix, about 1,500 light-years from Earth.

The discoveries just announced by NASA highlight the dizzying pace of discovery in a growing field that has grown from discovering its first exoplanet in 1992 to locating more than 5,200 distant worlds.

Astronomers have identified 9,100 other candidate planets for possible confirmation, and billions more are waiting to be found in our galaxy alone.

Webb should be able to help with this effort, unveiling more enticing details of distant alien skies.

“Our collective effort has verified that JWST works incredibly well at measuring new molecules in atmospheres and uncovering new mysteries, which is incredibly invigorating,” Mansfield said.