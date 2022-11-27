Week 12 updates: Nathan Peterman — with Justin Fields inactive and Trevor Siemian injured pregame — will start at QB for Chicago Bears

It won’t be a battle of 2021 first-round quarterbacks Sunday when the 3-8 Chicago Bears take on the 6-4 New York Jets at MetLife Stadium (noon, Fox-32).

Jets starter Zach Wilson? Benched for Mike White. Bears starter Justin Fields? Officially questionable with a left shoulder injury, with multiple reports stating backup Trevor Siemian is expected to start.

Here’s what to know as kickoff approaches.

QB update

The Bears will turn to their third-string quarterback Sunday against the Jets.

Nathan Peterman will start after Trevor Siemian injured his oblique during pregame warmups at MetLife Stadium.

Siemian, who was supposed to start in place of Justin Fields, will be the backup quarterback.

Inactives announced

Bears quarterback Justin Fields officially is inactive against the Jets due to a separated left shoulder. Trevor Siemian will start for the Bears for the first time, while Nathan Peterman will be his backup.

The Bears listed Fields as questionable leading up to the game after he was limited in practice all week because of the injury he suffered in the final minutes of the Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields warmed up on the field less than two hours before game time with Siemian and Peterman, but he took most of the reps third.

Also inactive for the Bears are cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebacker Sterling Weatherford, who are all out with concussions. Wide receiver N’Keal Harry and offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja’Tyre Carter are healthy scratches.

For the Jets, quarterback Zach Wilson, running back James Robinson, wide receiver Jeff Smith, tight end Kenny Yeboah, defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins, cornerback Bryce Hall and safety Tony Adams are inactive.

5 things to watch in the Bears-Jets game — plus our Week 12 predictions

Mike White is the right quarterback for the Jets in this moment

Bears list QB Justin Fields as questionable — and backup Trevor Siemian says he’ll be ‘ready to go’ if needed

Change it up

Don’t worry, Cole Kmet said, Trevor Siemian will not take it as an insult if you say he is unlikely to keep the ball on a zone read and motor 60 yards through the Jets defense Sunday.

“Definitely more of a drop-back guy, get the ball out, timing,” Kmet said. “We’re not going to be running QB power with Trevor.”

The Bears offense figures to take on a different look if Siemian is called on to replace Justin Fields, who is questionable with a separated left shoulder suffered on a quarterback sweep near the end of Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Two sources told the Tribune that Siemian is likely to start. ESPN also reported late Saturday that the Bears are expected to start Siemian over Fields, while NFL Network said Fields would warm up Sunday but the Bears playing him is a “long shot.”

It’s also likely to look different if Fields plays. The Bears surely don’t want to put him at risk of making the injury — which includes a partially torn ligament — worse. With either quarterback, the Bears likely will need to throw the ball more.

4 key questions

The Bears on Sunday will play at MetLife Stadium for the second time this season, facing the Jets in East Rutherford, N.J. They lost to the Giants 20-12 in Week 4.

The big question this week is the availability of quarterback Justin Fields — who suffered a separated left shoulder and torn ligament in Week 11 against the Falcons.

As the game approaches, our team of writers digs in to four key topics surrounding the 3-8 Bears.

