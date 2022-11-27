“What he did to Anthony Joshua, he couldn’t have done to me”

Rajesh Khanna
David Haye backed up in a fantastic heavyweight and heavyweight world champion fight against Oleksandr Usyk.

In boxing history, there have only been three fighters to conquer the sport’s second-biggest division and then come back up to do the same again.

GETTY

Haye was unified heavyweight champion and WBA heavyweight champion

Usyk Was The Undisputed Heavyweight Champion And Is Now The Unified Heavyweight Champion

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Usyk was the undisputed heavyweight champion and is now the unified heavyweight champion

Haye, Usyk and Evander Holyfield make up this unique club.

Fantastic fights between the three have been regularly talked about by boxing fans, especially since the Ukrainian’s victory over Anthony Joshua.

When asked if he thought he would have beaten Usyk, Haye told iD Boxing News: “Yeah, I’d like to believe in my peak – the night I fought Enzo Maccarinelli or Jean-Marc Mormeck – speed and timing.

“And I’ve always liked lefties, right hand landed.

“Watching Tony Bellew fight Usyk, Bellew was in control of the fight while he was there.

“If he was younger, if he was fresher, he could have done much better.

Haye Was Beaten By Bellew Twice In The Last Two Fights Of His Career In 2017 And 2018

Getty Images – Getty

Haye was beaten by Bellew twice in the last two fights of his career in 2017 and 2018

Usyk Eliminated Bellew At The End Of 2018

Getty

Usyk eliminated Bellew at the end of 2018

“If I got in the same fight with Usyk and Tony – take Tony out and put my bounty in there – I think I definitely would have taken that guy out of there.

“Obviously the guy is a different animal now at heavyweight, he’s put on weight now, he’s had some terrific fights.

“His fight against Derek Chisora ​​was very close, he got a win there.

“When I fought Derek, I knocked him out in five rounds.

Chisora ​​Gave Usyk One Of His Toughest Nights Of 2020

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Chisora ​​gave Usyk one of his toughest nights of 2020

Haye Eliminated Chisora ​​In 2012

Getty

Haye eliminated Chisora ​​in 2012

“We had a similar opponent, and Bellew. He knocked Bellew out, Bellew knocked me out twice.

“So I would have been confident going into a fight with him.

“It would have been tricky, it would have been difficult, but I would have found a way to get to him and I wouldn’t have allowed some of the things he does to some of these bigger heavyweights.

“What he did to Anthony Joshua, he couldn’t have done to me because I’m faster than him.”

