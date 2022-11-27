When Mark Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks, he turned down an office or a big office – here’s why

Most newly appointed bosses get the big corner office when they take over businesses.

But when Mark Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks for $285 million in January 2000, he didn’t get his own floor-to-ceiling windows or a mahogany desk. Instead, he sat with nine other salespeople in an open plan office.

In a recent interview with GQ, Cuban explained that he “didn’t care about an office” because he was more focused on working alongside the sales team and earning their respect.

“I wanted everyone who worked with me to see that if I asked them, I would,” Cuban told GQ. “If you run a business and can align your interests with those of the people you work with, things will work out for you.”

Cuban said he decided to buy the team after their home opener in 1999. At that time, he was just a season ticket holder, but he couldn’t believe that the game was not complete. He bought the team because he thought he could improve it and sell more tickets, he said.

When he bought the team in January, Cuban said he placed his office in the center of the bullpen. Around this time, he would pull out phone books and old client lists and start cold calling.

Wanting to lead by example, he offered compelling arguments to entice former fans to return to the games. He said, “Do you realize now that it’s cheaper to come to a Mavericks game than to take your family to McDonald’s?” or “The first game is free for me.”

Cuban’s method seems to have worked, as the value of the Dallas Mavericks team has steadily increased over the years. In 2014, the team was worth $765 million. Now the 2011 NBA champions are valued at $3.3 billion – $440,000 million more than the average NBA team – and are the eighth most valuable team in the NBA, according to Forbes.

It’s not the first time that Cuban has stressed the importance of team cohesion. In a recent episode of the “Re:Thinking with Adam Grant” podcast, Cuban said he fired business partners and traded basketball players because of their personalities, especially when the team had several self-centered or combative members.

“Culture and chemistry are key to success,” Cuban said. “A team can have one knucklehead, you can’t have two. One knucklehead adapts, two hang out together.”

