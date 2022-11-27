White sign language interpreter SETTLE lawsuit with The Lion King Broadway

A white sign language interpreter who sued the Broadway production of The Lion King after he was fired and replaced by a black staff member has settled his lawsuit.

Keith Wann, 53, said he and another performer were pulled from the show by the company that employs ASL performers for the nonprofit Theater Development Fund because they were white portraying black characters.

Wann filed a lawsuit two weeks ago against the group and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s director of accessibility programs, who said she was ordered to remove Wann at the name of the director of the FSA, Shelly Guy.

The performer has since announced that the lawsuit has been settled following backlash over the Deaf Community case. It’s unclear who chose to settle, and whether the Lion King bosses blinked first, or whether Wann decided to do so after facing a woke backlash from the media’s motorized mouths. social claiming he was wrong.

“The issue between me and TDF has been resolved and both parties are satisfied with the discussions that followed,” Wann wrote in a social media post announcing the settlement.

“I look forward to the review of the resulting process to hopefully benefit the performing profession.”

Keith Wann, 53, has settled his lawsuit against the non-profit Theater Development Fund which fired him from the Broadway musical and replaced him with a black ASL performer

The decision was made at the request of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy (above), who ordered that the white staff members portraying the black characters be replaced.

The performer was only brought on to work on the musical in March after more than a decade working elsewhere on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show

While defending his position, Wann acknowledged the controversy sparked by the lawsuit.

“Over the past week I have seen a lot of pain in our community and I have also seen much needed conversations,” Wann wrote on Facebook. “It is unfortunate that assumptions have been made and conclusions drawn without all the facts.

“For those of you who know me, you know that I have deep roots in the deaf community and, as my real friends and wife can attest, I have been an ally of the BIPOC community for decades,” Wann added, noting that his wife is Latina.

“I never fought for space in a predominantly black production, nor did I ignore the need to amplify BIPOC performers,” Wann said. “Once again, I support Deaf, Deaf-BIPOC and BIPOC artists and performers.”

The performer was brought in to work on the musical in March after a decade-long career on Broadway. The gig also paid $1,000 per show.

However, the band said it was “no longer appropriate for white performers to portray black characters for American Sign Language Broadway shows.”

The show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, said the performer “is not a black person and therefore should not portray The Lion King.”

The Theater Development Fund did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

The case sparked arguments online, with many black ALS figures agreeing that Wann should have allowed performers of color a chance at representation.

“You have disgusted me,” Randy Spann, a deaf talk show host, said in response to Wann’s lawsuit. “Let black people seize their opportunities to be in the spotlight.”

Raven Sutton, a deaf artist, posted a viral TikTok video also condemning the lawsuit.

“It’s not discrimination,” Sutton said. “Reverse racism is not a thing.

“Stop taking all the jobs when we have black performers who are the best fit. Wipe away your own white tears because we’re not going to do it for you.

Randy Spann, a deaf talk show host, said he was “disgusted” by Wann’s lawsuit and said he had to give up his position on the show for a black performer.

Deaf artist Raven Sutton also posted a viral TikTok video condemning the lawsuit

The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been running on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage.

In emails obtained by the New York Post, Carling told Wann and another performer to “step down” from the show so they could be replaced by black ASL performers.

Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as Donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said “it shouldn’t matter if I’m white or black”.

He added: “It’s egregious and I just hope other people who have also been through this will come forward.”

The musical written by Elton John and Tim Rice, which has been on Broadway since 1997, has always had a mostly black cast on stage

Wann, who says he has performed for black actors before, including as the donkey in Shrek: The Musical, called it “discrimination” and said it shouldn’t “matter if I’m white or black”.

Wann is suing the Theater Development Fund and Lisa Carling, the nonprofit’s Director of Accessibility Programs

Days after being cast, Carling emailed him and citing the “current social climate,” wrote, “With much embarrassment and apology, I ask you both not to interpret the show for us on Sunday April 24th.

I don’t see any other way out of this. This seems to be the best solution.

Carling said the decision was on behalf of the show’s ASL director, Shelly Guy, who told Carling to get rid of all non-black performers.

In an email included in the lawsuit, Guy writes, “The majority of the characters in The Lion King are black actors and the content is set in Africa.”

“Keith Wann, although an incredible ASL performer, is not a black person and therefore should not portray The Lion King.”

Wann claims he “lost sleep” over the ruling and said “wrong is wrong”.

The Lion King celebrates its 25th anniversary on Broadway with an invitation-only performance Sunday night, according to ABC7.