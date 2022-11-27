White supremacist Nick Fuentes talks about Mar-A-Lago dinner with Trump

Notorious white supremacist, Holocaust denier, right-wing political extremist Nick Fuentes has weighed in on his shocking dinner at Mar-a-Lago with his “hero” Donald Trump, a man he said he “loves”.

“We had a very interesting dinner, which I’m sure you’ve all heard of,” Fuentes said Friday on his podcast of Tuesday’s encounter with his friend Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. , and Trump.

Fuente’s podcast was introduced on YouTube by Ye, whose anti-Semitic posts were blocked on Twitter earlier this year.

“I have to say about the events of the last week, I’m kind of embarrassed in a way because, you know, it’s become a bit of a scandal for President Trump,” Fuentes said.

Fuentes said he told Trump at the dinner, “Mr. President, you are one of the greatest Americans who ever lived… I love you. I’ve supported you all these years.

Trump “has really been a hero of mine,” Fuentes added on the podcast. But he also indicated that Trump – whom he called a “moderate” – must step up if he has any hope of winning the presidency in 2024.

You were the first to reveal controversial dinner in a video he posted on Twitter. He said Trump was “very impressed” with Fuentes. Trump praised Fuentes at the dinner, sources told The New York Times and Axios. “He understands me,” the former president said, according to the Times.

After media surfaced, Trump confirmed the dinner, but claimed he had no idea who Fuentes was. He also pointed out that Ye did not say anything anti-Semitic while the men were having dinner.

Fuentes also covered his podcast about Trump knowing him.

“I don’t think he knew I was me at dinner” – at least at first Fuentes laughed. “Let’s put it this way. I don’t know if I’m going to say he didn’t know me. I’m not sure about that.”

The fourth dinner member, Karen Giorno — a veteran political operative who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign — confirmed to The Washington Post’s Josh Hawley that Trump “was impressed with Nick and his knowledge of Trump World. But the president didn’t “initially seem to know” who he was, Giorno said.

Giorno said Trump wanted to talk about 2024 and his “base” of supporters, while Fuentes repeatedly told him he was “better when it was spirited and improvised.” At one point, the discussion got “heated,” she said.

Fuentes is a high-profile right-wing extremist backed by key Trump allies, like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Arizona). The two lawmakers spoke at a white supremacy conference hosted by Fuentes earlier this year. This sparked a fierce controversy, which was widely covered by the media.

