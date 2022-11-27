Why is it called Black Friday? the real story behind the name

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year when retailers offer deep discounts on thousands of products.

Over the years, there have been countless debates about the origin of the name “Black Friday”.

The name “Black Friday” originated in the 1860s during a major stock market crash.

Loading

Something is loading. Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app



To note: Black Friday deals are still available. Check out our Cyber ​​Monday live blog for the best ways to save over the weekend.

Black Friday is the best day to find great deals on just about any product, both online and in-store. Mattresses, laptops, televisions, clothing, kitchen appliances and more are dropping at historic low prices, often with very limited inventory. Deals often continue through Cyber ​​Monday and beyond.

But have you ever wondered where the name of the holiday shopping extravaganza came from?

Many people think we call the day after Thanksgiving “Black Friday” because stores would go from operating at a loss or being “in the red”, to making a profit or being “in the black”. While that’s technically true, the origins of the term are a little darker.

Why is it called Black Friday?

The term “Black Friday” was first coined in 1869 when two investors, Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, caused a stock market crash by driving up the price of gold. As a result, the stock market fell 20%, foreign trade came to a halt, and farmers witnessed a huge drop in the value of corn and wheat.

Much later, in Philadelphia in the late 1950s and early 1960s, locals resurrected the term to refer to the day between Thanksgiving and the Army-Navy football game. The event would gather massive crowds of tourists and shoppers, putting a lot of pressure on local law enforcement to keep everything in line.

It was not until the end of the 1980s that the term became synonymous with shopping. Retailers have reinvented the name “Black Friday” to reflect the history of how accountants used different colored ink – red for negative earnings and black for positive earnings – to indicate a company’s profitability. Black Friday became the day when stores finally made a profit.

The name stuck, and since then Black Friday has become a season-long event that has spawned more shopping holidays, like Small Business Saturday and Cyber ​​Monday.

Show Press/Getty Images





When is Black Friday 2022?

This year, Black Friday took place on November 25. Cyber ​​Monday, the online-only sales event that follows, lands on November 28. The two shopping events have become synonymous in recent years due to their proximity.

Loading

Something is loading.