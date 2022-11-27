Why is it called Black Friday? the real story behind the name

Why Is It Called Black Friday? The Real Story Behind The Name

  • Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year when retailers offer deep discounts on thousands of products.
  • Over the years, there have been countless debates about the origin of the name “Black Friday”.
  • The name “Black Friday” originated in the 1860s during a major stock market crash.

Black Friday is the best day to find great deals on just about any product, both online and in-store. Mattresses, laptops, televisions, clothing, kitchen appliances and more are dropping at historic low prices, often with very limited inventory. Deals often continue through Cyber ​​Monday and beyond.

But have you ever wondered where the name of the holiday shopping extravaganza came from?

Many people think we call the day after Thanksgiving “Black Friday” because stores would go from operating at a loss or being “in the red”, to making a profit or being “in the black”. While that’s technically true, the origins of the term are a little darker.

