Will Elton John’s sons follow in his musical footsteps? He says…

Follow the yellow brick road.

In the wake of his star-studded show at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, Elton John wondered if his sons Zechariah11 and Elijah9 years old, whom he shares with his husband David Furnishhave their own musical aspirations.

“They’re still so young, so not quite sure,” Elton told E! News on Nov. 23 at the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Window Unveiling in New York City. “But of course, whatever their dreams and ambitions, my husband David and I will fully support them.”

At the event, where Saks donated $1 million to the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund, the “Crocodile Rock” singer reflected on the special holiday tradition.

“Taking the stage on Fifth Avenue and feeling the magical energy of New York City over the holidays is the best way to celebrate the end of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in the United States,” he shared. “I share Saks’ appreciation for luxury fashion and have always considered their holiday window displays to be one of the most iconic parts of New York City while on vacation.”