‘Women look great even without clothes’: Ramdev’s remarks spark controversy

New Delhi: Patanjali Ayurved’s Ramdev has landed another controversy with his indecent remarks about women’s dress. The yoga teacher, at an event in Thane, Maharashtra, said women can look good in anything – saree, salwar kameez or even when they are wearing nothing.

Video of Ramdev’s speech on Friday was shared by the head of the Delhi Women’s Commission, Swati Maliwal, who condemned his comments and said he should “apologize to the country”.

In the video, Ramdev can be heard saying with a smile, “I see everyone looking very happy. You also have good fortune. Those in front had the chance to wear saris. Those in the back were unlucky. They probably packed and brought sarees from home but didn’t have time to change.

“You look stunning in saree. You also look great in salwar suits, like Amruta ji. And if like me, someone is not wearing it, it looks good too,” he added The camera caught the audience where women were seen staring at each other in dismay.

Ramdev continued with a laugh, “You wear clothes for social norms. Children don’t have to wear them. We wandered around naked until we were eight or ten years old. It is only nowadays that children wear five layers of clothing.

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री जी की पत्नी के सामने स्वामी रामदेव महिलाओं पर की गई टिप्पणी अमर्यादित और प__। इस बयान से सभी महिलाएँ आहत हुई हैं, बाबा रामदेव जी को इस बयान पर देश से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/1jTvN1SnR7 — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) November 26, 2022

The event was also attended by Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde’s son, Shrikant Shinde.

Tweeting the video, Maliwal said, “The remarks made by Swami Ramdev on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and reprehensible. All women were hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdev ji should apologize to the country for this statement.

Trinamool Congress Leader Mahua Moitra also criticized Ramdev for his indecent remarks. “Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he likes sarees, salwars and… He clearly has a squint in his brain that makes his view so unbalanced.

The TMC chief spoke about the 2012 incident when the yoga instructor was caught trying to dodge police in a white salwar kameez.

Now I know why Patanjali baba ran away from Ramlila Maidan in women’s clothes. He says he loves sarees, salwars and…… He clearly has a squint in his brain that makes his point of view so unbalanced. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 26, 2022

Moreover, the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray also questioned why Amruta Fadnavis did not protest his remarks. Speaking to reporters, party leader Sanjay Raut said: “The government remains silent when the Governor makes an insulting remark about Shivaji, when the CM of Karnataka threatens to take villages from Maharashtra to Karnataka and now when BJP activist Ramdev insults women. Has the government mortgaged its language to Delhi?

The saffron party has not yet responded to the comments, nor has Ramdev issued a clarification yet.

