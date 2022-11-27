World Cup 2022: Usa-England Attract Massive Audiences

The World Cup match between the United States and England drew massive audiences on Friday as the two sides finished 0-0 in one of the most anticipated games in tournament history .

The match numbers have been increased due to the timing of this one. The United States and England played the day after Thanksgiving in the United States and in the middle of the afternoon, giving more people the opportunity to watch the game between eating leftovers and shopping for the holidays .

FOX said on Saturday that the United States-England match had attracted 15,377,000 views, making it the most-watched men’s football match on American English television of all time and said viewership had increased by 14% compared to the 2014 group stage match against Portugal, in which the two teams were tied 2-2 and Cristiano Ronaldo was at his peak.

More than 4.6 million viewers tuned in for coverage on Telemundo Deportes, Peacock and digital platforms, according to Deadline.

USA had a few chances to beat Jordan Pickford, as did England against Matt Turner, but both held on to keep the goals off the board.

England control their own destiny at this stage with a win over Iran and a draw with the United States. The team will have to close out their Group B schedule against Wales.

The United States needs a win over Iran to advance to the knockout stage. A tie or loss would send them home.