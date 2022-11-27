World’s largest ‘artificial sun’ scores another breakthrough as China completes work on key component

The $22 billion project is expected to enter service in 2025.

China has completed work on a key component of the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), also known as the world’s largest “artificial sun”.

ITER is an international nuclear fusion megaproject based in France. It is an unprecedented international collaboration of 35 countries, including the United States, China, 27 European Union countries, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Russia. It is hoped that the reactor will be able to produce clean energy using the same process that powers the Sun.

To do this, researchers are trying to harness nuclear fusion – the process that takes place at the center of stars. The process involves the fusion of two lighter atomic nuclei to form heavier ones, which releases an enormous amount of energy. According Newsweekthe main objective of this project is to demonstrate that it can produce much more energy than the energy provided to initiate the reaction process, resulting in a power gain.

Read also | Do you really need to drink two liters of water a day? New study says no

Europe is responsible for most of the construction costs – around 45% – while the other countries each contribute around 9%. Countries also contribute to the ITER project by delivering completed building components, systems or infrastructure.

Today, Tuesday, Chinese state media reported that the fabrication of a full-scale prototype of a component known as an enhanced heat flux (EHF) first-wall (FW) panel was completed while that its key indicators met the design requirements. According world times, the full-scale prototype of the EHF FW was developed by the Southwestern Institute of Physics, which is affiliated with the state-run China National Nuclear Corporation.

Read also | A Chinese boy has watched too much television. What her parents did sparks debate on the internet

ITER’s first wall panel will come into direct contact with plasma as hot as 100 million degrees Celsius, making it an essential component of the reactor. According to the scientists, each of the first 440 plasma-facing wall panels of the ITER blanket measures 1 x 1.5 meters.

“In this space, we are going to have a machine in the heart of which a small sun will burn, to put it simply. This little sun will generate energy. We will use this energy to create electricity,” said ITER spokesman Robert Arnoux. AFP.

Chinese technology to produce the first wallboard has become the first to pass international certification. According Newsweekthe $22 billion project is expected to enter service in 2025.