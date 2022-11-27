Yogi targets Kejriwal, says Delhi PAA ‘namoona’, true benevolent of terrorism

New Delhi: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is campaigning in poll-linked Gujarat, on Saturday denounced AAP official and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he was a genuine benevolent of terrorism.

“The Modi government has eradicated terrorism from the country and the AAP ‘namoona’ who came from Delhi is a true benevolent of terrorism,” Yogi said referring to Kejriwal without naming him as aaddressing a campaign rally in Gir Somnath.

Yogi added that he (Kejriwal) opposes Ram mandir in Ayodhya and asks soldiers for proof of strike in Pakistan.

“Are you asking brave soldiers for proof?” He asked.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kejriwal will today address campaign rallies in Surat, Gujarat’s ‘diamond city’, which sends 12 MPs to the state’s 182-member Assembly.

Voting will take place in Surat during the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on December 1.

Modi will speak at a public meeting at Mota Varachha in Surat after a 25 km tour from the airport to the rally venue, local Bharatiya Janata party leader Jagdish Patel said.

He is also due to address three rallies at Netrang in Bharuch and Kheda district.

Kejriwal will pay a two-day visit to Surat, which for a long time remained a stronghold of the BJP with the support of its textile and diamond industry and thousands of people associated with these sectors.

He will hold public meetings with leaders in the textile industry as well as gemstone artisans, and will address a public meeting in Yogi Chowk. Delhi’s chief minister will also hold a road show in Katargam, AAP General Secretary Manoj Sorathiya has said.

Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5, with the results to be known on December 8.

