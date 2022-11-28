1 injured in Logan Square hit-and-run accident – ​​NBC Chicago

Police are looking for the getaway driver who caused a crash that injured one person Sunday in Logan Square, authorities said.

At around 6:35 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Fullerton, a Cadillac was traveling westbound on Fullerton when it struck a Nissan, which was traveling eastbound on Fullerton, Chicago police said. The Nissan then crashed into a parked Honda. The impact of the collision flipped the Nissan onto its hood, authorities said.

The driver of the Nissan was taken to hospital in good condition. Police say the driver of the Cadillac fled the scene.