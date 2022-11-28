2 men from Mass. charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving over 100mph in separate incidents

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
NBC retracts Paul Pelosi's flawed story that fueled conspiracy theories
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Crime

One is said to have been going over 120 mph.

Two Massachusetts men were charged with DUIs early Sunday morning after they were caught driving over 100 miles per hour in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police said in a press release that a soldier recorded a man driving over 100 miles per hour on I-93 in Concord, New Hampshire.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified Lionel DeSilva, 47, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, as the suspected driver, police said.

DeSilva was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Concord District Court on an unspecified date.

At around 3:20 a.m., state police said, the same trooper was monitoring traffic in Bow, New Hampshire, when he recorded a man driving over 120 miles per hour on I-93.

The officer conducted a second traffic stop and identified Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, as the suspected driver, police said.

Hulsoor was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Concord District Court on an unspecified date.

var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) ) {
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,

fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);

var consent=”grant”;
/* The above code is parsing the JSON data from the local storage and storing it in a variable. */
const onetrustStorageConsent = JSON.parse(localStorage.getItem( ‘consent_one_trust_bdc’ ) );
/* Checking to see if the user has consented to the use of cookies.
* If they have not, it is deleting the cookie.
* This will comment for now, until further notice.
*/
//if ( onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 === false ) {
// document.cookie=”_fbp=;expires=Thu, 01 Jan 2010 00:00:00 UTC; path=/; domain=.boston.com”;
//}
/* Checking if the user has given consent for the cookie C0002.
* If the user has given consent, the variable consent will be set to ‘grant’.
* If the user has not given consent,the variable consent will be set to ‘revoke’.
* Documentation
*/
if ( ( onetrustStorageConsent !== null ) && (onetrustStorageConsent.C0002 !== true ) ) {
consent=”revoke”;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘consent’, consent);
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

Boston

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleAustralia reduces domestic terrorism threat to ‘possible’
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR