2 men from Mass. charged with impaired driving after allegedly driving over 100mph in separate incidents

One is said to have been going over 120 mph. Two Massachusetts men were charged with DUIs early Sunday morning after they were caught driving over 100 miles per hour in New Hampshire. New Hampshire State Police said in a press release that a soldier recorded a man driving over 100 miles per hour on I-93 in Concord, New Hampshire. The officer conducted a traffic stop and identified Lionel DeSilva, 47, of Merrimac, Massachusetts, as the suspected driver, police said. DeSilva was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Concord District Court on an unspecified date. At around 3:20 a.m., state police said, the same trooper was monitoring traffic in Bow, New Hampshire, when he recorded a man driving over 120 miles per hour on I-93. The officer conducted a second traffic stop and identified Jacob Hulsoor, 25, of Dorchester, Massachusetts, as the suspected driver, police said. Hulsoor was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and released on his own recognizance. He is due to appear in Concord District Court on an unspecified date. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

