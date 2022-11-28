21 best Apple Cyber ​​Monday deals live right now

The Cyber ​​Monday 2022 deals are officially here. If you’re still planning on getting some great Apple deals, you’re in luck. Retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy offer deep discounts, and many of these sales run through Cyber ​​Monday. While you can find markdowns throughout the year, nothing matches the volume and depth of Apple’s Black Friday discounts; some, like the Airpods Pro, are even at their lowest price ever.

Apple’s Cyber ​​Monday offer offers a gift card with every purchase of a qualifying product. For example, when you purchase certain models of iPhone or Apple Watch SE, you receive a $50 Apple Gift Card; AirPods come with a $75 Apple Gift Card and MacBooks are eligible for a $250 Apple Gift Card. But Apple itself isn’t the only place you can buy the brand’s technology; retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have been offering deals for weeks, and they’re only getting better. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the best Apple Black Friday deals to buy.

Best Apple Cyber ​​Monday deals to buy now

Below, we share the best Apple Cyber ​​Monday deals based on our previous coverage and reports. We also ensure the quality of every deal by running them through price trackers like CamelCamelCamel and Honey, so you can shop with confidence.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

Lowest price ever

Average rating of 4.7 stars from 3,461 reviews on Amazon

The latest AirPods Pro to hit shelves, these wireless headphones have a lot to offer. They’re praised by both experts and Select employees alike for their ability to deliver richer, crisper sound than previous models, the brand says, as well as up to six hours of battery life. Additionally, Active Noise Cancellation comes with a Transparency Mode, which adjusts to accommodate voices and announcements, and you can now swipe the rod to control volume (in addition to tap to mute). pause or skip).

Apple iPad 10.2 inch Wi-Fi (9th generation)

Average rating of 4.8 stars from 31,369 reviews on Amazon

Always considered among the best tablets by the staff of Select, the iPad is equipped with Wi-Fi, stereo speakers and a generous 10.2-inch screen. It’s powered by the A13 Bionic chip, which Apple says provides all-day battery life, and has front and rear cameras for snapping photos, FaceTiming friends and more.

Apple iPad Pro (5th generation)

Lowest price ever

Average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5,489 reviews on Amazon

With this iPad Pro, you can enjoy crisp, clear images and vibrant colors, says Apple, thanks to its Liquid Retina XDR display. The The tablet, which can be charged via the included USB-C charger, also comes with 512GB of memory as well as built-in speakers, a microphone, and front and rear cameras.

Apple Watch Ultra

Average rating of 4.7 stars from 402 reviews on Amazon

For extreme athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, there’s nothing better than the Apple Watch Ultra, which just debuted this fall. The titanium watch is water and dust resistant, equipped with a battery life of up to 36 hours and designed to resist shocks and corrosion, explains the brand. It also has a built-in siren for emergencies, as well as GPS capabilities to make routes, pace, and distance measurements more accurate.

13.3-inch MacBook Air laptop

Average rating of 4.8 stars from 13,524 reviews on Amazon

This travel-friendly MacBook Air draws its performance from Apple’s M1, giving it better processing and battery efficiency, according to the brand, all in a lightweight, ultra-thin design. It has up to 18 hours of battery life, according to Apple, and a Force Touch trackpad so you can pinch, swipe and scroll with ease.

Apple MagSafe Battery

Average rating of 4.3 stars from 8,886 reviews on Amazon

Keep devices powered up anytime, anywhere with this portable charger, which automatically charges select iPhone models and notifies you of your charging status right on the lock screen. Depending on your iPhone, it can offer between 40% and 70% additional cost, specifies the brand. You can also connect it via a lightning cable.

Apple Pencil (2nd generation)

Lowest price ever

Average rating of 4.8 stars from 69,292 reviews on Amazon

The latest model of Apple Pencil, compatible with iPad Pro, iPad Air and iPad Mini, still offers the same coloring, drawing and note-taking capabilities as the original. Now it has a flat edge that can attach (via magnets) to your device and start charging automatically, according to Apple.

Apple MagSafe Charger

Average rating of 4.6 stars from 51,804 reviews on Amazon

This wireless charger uses magnets to align and attach to your phone. This works for iPhone 8 and later models, as well as AirPods that come with a wireless charging case.

Apple Leather Wallet with MagSafe

Lowest price ever

Average rating of 4.4 stars out of 6,129 reviews on Amazon

Streamline your essentials with this leather wallet, which attaches to the back of your iPhone via strong magnets, the brand explains. It holds up to three credit cards, offers MagSafe technology to charge your phone wirelessly, and now pairs with the Find My app to help you track its location, too.

Apple Watch SE (1st generation)

Average rating of 4.6 stars based on 445 Walmart reviews

For a smartwatch without the extra bells and whistles, consider the Apple Watch SE. It lets you take calls and answer texts, log your steps and workouts, and track your heart rate, calories burned, and more. You can also sync it with music and podcasts, Apple says, and use it to pay for purchases with Apple Pay.

Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

Average rating of 4.7 stars from 577 reviews on Amazon

Introduced this year only, the second generation of the Apple Watch SE has a faster processor for better performance, according to the brand, as well as new security features, water resistance up to 50 meters and additional health metrics, such as heart rate and stride. length. And, of course, you can use it to answer calls, answer texts, and listen to music.

Apple AirPods Max

Average rating of 4.6 stars based on 3097 reviews on Best Buy

Apple’s over-ear headphones come with active noise cancellation and transparency mode, plus up to 20 hours of audio on a single charge (which is triple the battery life AirPods Pro). The headphones have memory foam ear cushions for comfort and a secure fit, Apple says, and deliver spatial sound that has a similar effect to surround sound.

Apple iPad Mini (6th generation)

Average rating of 4.8 stars based on 6,110 reviews on Amazon

The latest iPad Mini to hit shelves, it comes with Apple’s Liquid Retina display for bold color and clarity, the brand says. It has Touch ID, stereo speakers and front and rear speakers, and can run for up to 10 hours, according to Apple.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad (9th, 8th, and 7th generation) and iPad Air (3rd generation)

Average rating of 4.6 stars out of 5,210 reviews on Amazon

Give your iPad laptop-like functionality with this smart keyboard, which connects to the tablet. Its thin and light design makes it easy to carry, Apple says, and because the keyboard connects via a smart connector, it’s powered by the iPad.

Apple Magic 2 touchpad

Average rating of 4.8 stars out of 8,185 reviews on Amazon

This Apple trackpad is rechargeable (one charge lasts about a month) and can connect to any Mac desktop computer. Four sensors under this trackpad’s surface let you click anywhere and can detect subtle differences in the pressure you apply, giving you more control over what’s happening on your screen, the brand explains.

Beats Fit Pro

Average rating of 4.5 stars from 14,978 reviews on Amazon

These wireless headphones from Beats (owned by Apple) cancel outside noise so you can focus on what you’re listening to, and they deliver powerful, balanced sound, says Beats. A full charge provides up to six hours of listening time and the headphones are sweat resistant for workouts.

27-inch Apple iMac with Retina 5K display

Average rating of 4.8 stars based on 665 Best Buy reviews

The latest iMac has the latest processors, fast memory, powerful graphics, and solid storage, and Retina 5K delivers crystal-clear images, Apple says. This computer comes with two USB-C ports, four USB-A ports, an Ethernet port, and a wireless keyboard and mouse.

Best Apple sales of Cyber ​​Monday 2022

Here are the best Apple Cyber ​​Monday sales we think you’ll want to know about. Remember that sales include multiple offers and not all products listed in a sale will be the best offers.

When is Cyber ​​Monday 2022?

Cyber ​​Monday is held annually on the Monday after Thanksgiving, November 28 of that year. But Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday aren’t just 24-hour events anymore. They turn into weeks of great deals, and some early sales start in October or November. Over the next few days, we’ll continue to let you know about new savings opportunities, along with tips on what to buy during the event and what you might want to wait before buying.

