5-year-old Australian boy survives attack by 10ft python

An Australian boy has survived an encounter with a 10ft long python after being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by the snake late last week.

Beau Blake, 5, was playing by an in-ground swimming pool in New South Wales when the python climbed out of a bush and bit the child on the ankle, his father, Ben Blake, said on Friday. Melbourne radio station 3AW.

“It was instant,” Mr Blake told the radio hosts. “I saw a great black shadow coming out of the undergrowth, and before they reached the bottom [of the pool]it was completely wrapped around her legs.

Mr Blake’s 76-year-old father responded by diving into the pool and hoisting Beau and the snake out of the water. That’s when Mr Blake stepped in and separated his son from the python in about 20 seconds.

Mr Blake held the snake for about 10 minutes after the ordeal while his father calmed Beau and his brother, who were playing with Beau when the python attacked. Mr Blake then released the snake into the brush.

Beau was able to shake off the incident fairly quickly, although his family is still monitoring the bite for infection.

“He’s such a soldier,” Mr Blake said. “Once we cleaned up the blood and told him he wasn’t going to die because he wasn’t a poisonous snake, he’s actually pretty good.”