A boy presents a piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Sunday that sacrifice and selflessness are values ​​instilled in childhood after a boy gave him his piggy bank during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh.

In a video tweeted by the former congress speaker, Yashraj Parmar is seen walking with him and heard saying he loves Rahul Gandhi because he takes everyone with him.

“Sacrifice and selflessness are values ​​instilled in childhood. This piggy bank is priceless to me, a treasure trove of infinite love,” Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter.

Yashraj Parmar said he gave the piggy bank and told Rahul Gandhi to use it for the yatra.

“I understand that Bharat Jodo Yatra is to unite Hindus and Muslims and there is no difference between them. They are one,” said Yashraj Parmar who saved in his piggy bank. pocket money.

