Radical Al-Shabaab Islamists attacked a hotel near the presidential palace in Mogadishu on December 27, according to Somali police and witnesses quoted by AFP, who reported explosions and gunfire in the city center.

“A group of Shebab fighters attacked a hotel in Bondhere district this evening [et] security forces are engaged to eliminate them,” Somali National Police spokesman Sadik Dudishe said in a November 27 statement. Many civilians and politicians have already been rescued and evacuated from this hotel, the Villa Rose, he added.

A witness quoted by AFP reported “two strong explosions [qui] shook the hotel” and “heavy fire”, saying the area had been cordoned off and declaring that they had “seen people fleeing”.

Shebab, a group affiliated with the terrorist group Al-Qaeda which has been trying to overthrow the central Somali government for 15 years, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Villa Rose hotel, located near the presidential palace, is according to AFP a popular place for Somali MPs, located in the central secure area of ​​Mogadishu, not far from the office of the country’s president, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud.

Details to follow…