A look back at the historical events that took place on November 28

On this date in 1919, Lady Nancy Astor won a landslide election victory, making her the first woman to sit in the House of Commons. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Since the beginning of human civilization, every day has witnessed one or another historical event, which successfully leaves its tresses in history textbooks. Likewise, November 28 has also witnessed several incidents and events occurring in different years, which have a crucial indulgence to build or leave an impact on the future generation. On this day in 1995, the United States of America ended the 55 mph speed limit. As Mauritania declared its independence and left the French Community in 1960, on this day in 1912 Albanian national delegates issued the Proclamation of Vlorë, which resulted in Albania’s declaration of independence. Therefore, let’s dive deep into some of the historical events that took place on November 28 in the 20th century:

Lady Astor – first woman to sit in the British House of Commons

On this date in 1919, Lady Nancy Astor won a landslide election victory, making her the first woman to sit in the House of Commons. This after Lady Astor led a flamboyant campaign for a vacant seat in the House of Commons, which also attracted international attention.

Cocoanut Grove nightclub fire in Boston

November 28, 1942 witnessed the deadliest nightclub fire in US history. This was after the Cocoanut Grove fire, which took place in Boston, Massachusetts, which left 494 people dead and 300 injured. The accident was also responsible for the death of American actor Buck Jones.

Opening of the Tehran Conference

A meeting between then President of the United States Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin took place today in 1943 in Tehran Iran called the Tehran Conference . From November 28 to December 1, the Tehran Conference saw Stalin press for an invasion of France.

Margaret Thatcher resigns

In 1990, on this date, the first woman and oldest British Prime Minister of the 20th century, Margaret Thatcher, resigned. Her term as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom began on May 4, 1979 when she accepted an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II to form a government and ended after serving for 11 years on November 28, 1990.

Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.