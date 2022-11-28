A New Generation of Duttons Take Over Yellowstone in ‘1923’: Watch the Trailer

1923the next installment in the Dutton family story, arrives on Paramount+ on December 18. With that date fast approaching, it’s no surprise that Yellowstone fans were treated to the official trailer debut during tonight’s episode. Led by Academy Award® winner Helen Mirren and Oscar® nominee Harrison Ford, the cast of 1923 is packed with established talent – ​​Timothy Dalton, Robert Patrick, James Badge Dale and Marley Shelton – and promising new talent. Whereas 1883 focused on the Duttons family’s trip to Paradise Valley in Montana, 1923 will focus on the next generation’s struggle to keep their land amid pandemics, historic drought and the end of Prohibition.

The trailer begins with Dalton’s rich and infamous Donald Whitfield introducing himself to Mirren’s Clara Dutton as the new owner of nearby Stafford Ranch with his right-hand man and enforcer Banner Creighton (game of thrones star Jerome Flynn) watching. We are then introduced to Jacob Dutton of Ford, the brother of 1883 protagonist James Dutton, who argues with Patrick’s sheriff, William McDowell. “Jacob, you can’t start a war remotely,” warns McDowell. “The ranged war has already begun,” Jacob says as he is shown threatening Creighton with his gun. Attention then turns to Whitfield as he reveals his intention to possess the entire valley, including Yellowstone. Clara warns Creighton: “Men kill quickly with a bullet or a noose, but their fight is with me and I kill much slower.

We then see Jack Dutton (Darren Mann), the son of John Dutton Jr. of Dale, on the Yellowstone with his future wife Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph), and Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), John Dutton Jr.’s brother. , who appears to have become a big game hunter in Africa after witnessing the horrors of World War I. We also have a brief scene with Teonna Rainwater (Aminah Nieves), who must be an ancestor of Yellowstoneby Thomas Rainwater, as she adjusts to life in a public boarding school.

The trailer ends with a warning from Jacob to an unknown party: “You’re attacking my family, that’ll be the last thing you do.” Yellowstone fans know that Duttons always delivers on his promises.