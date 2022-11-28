A policeman directs traffic visited by a flying squirrel

A police officer in Plymouth, Massachusetts was recently visited by a little creature who just wanted to say hello.

Officer Andrew Whelan was spending his day directing traffic when something landed on his uniform, the Plymouth Police Department said in a social media post on Sunday.

The officer soon realized it was a flying squirrel whose large dark eyes and soft brown fur have since captured the hearts of department supporters.

“Andrew named him Snokems. Rumor has it that when Officer Whelan goes on patrol, Snokems might be in his pocket,” the agency said:

While directing traffic, Officer Andrew Whelan flinched slightly when this flying squirrel came towards him, but then he just… Posted by Plymouth Police Service on Sunday 27th November 2022

“Oh how sweet! Thank you Officer Whelan! one user wrote, while another asked, “Can I keep it???”

“Awwwwww. I’d freak out but I find that adorable on anyone else! ‘Protect and serve’ way…even wildlife!” someone else replied.

The creature appeared to be a northern flying squirrel, a species that the Massachusetts Division of Fish and Wildlife says has a loose layer of skin between its front legs and hind legs that allows it to fly through the air.

“They are known to cover over 150 feet in a single glide. Northern flying squirrels are slightly larger than southern flying squirrels at 10 to 12 inches in length,” the agency noted, adding that the squirrels prefer coniferous and mixed forests.

The species “may exist in Massachusetts in hardwood forests with old dead trees that provide nesting holes. They live in snags, woodpecker holes, birdhouses, and abandoned bird or squirrel nests. “, he continued.

Video footage showed a flying squirrel searching for food during the winter months, darting from tree to tree in the moonlight, arms outstretched:

Upon landing, the creature ran up the tree trunk to continue its search for food. Squirrels are known to make 180 degree turns in the air to avoid owls who are also looking for their next meal, according to Discovery.