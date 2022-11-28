Actor Alyssa Milano swaps Tesla for Volkswagen, Elon Musk reacts

Alyssa Milano’s tweet was a criticism of Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.

Actress Alyssa Milano has faced anger from social media users for swapping her Tesla for a Volkswagen. Tesla boss Elon Musk also joined other users and mocked the actor for his tweet. Users pointed to Volkswagen’s ties to the Nazi Party early in its inception in response to Ms Milano’s tweet in which she associated Tesla’s business model with “hate and white supremacy”. The actor or his team have not yet responded to criticism.

In her tweet posted on Saturday, Ms Milano said: “I returned my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I don’t know how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. The products of the publicly traded company are aligned with hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem like a winning business model.”

I returned my Tesla. I bought the VW ev. I love it. I don’t know how advertisers can buy space on Twitter. The products of a publicly traded company pushed into the alignment of hate and white supremacy doesn’t seem like a winning business model. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 26, 2022

The tweet drew a flood of comments from his followers as well as other users, many of whom are conservative.

“Volkswagen was literally founded by Nazis and Hitler,” tweeted conservative political commentators The Hodge Twins. This got a response from Mr. Musk who posted a laughing face and 100 emojis.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

“Wait until you find out who founded Volkswagen! Posted by political strategist Pete D’Abrosca.

Ms Milano, meanwhile, did not directly respond to the backlash but retweeted @BJacksonWrites tweet That said, “My first tweet in a week to say that VolksWagon became a global brand after WWII when its new leader REJECTED Nazism. Tesla became a global brand and its CEO now wants to ACTIVATE Nazism. This n is not the same thing.”

Since Mr Musk bought Twitter late last month, a number of celebrities have left the platform. His decision to bring back accounts that had been taken down for violating the company’s terms of service – like Donald Trump’s – has also sparked controversy.