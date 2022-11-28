After a week of QB uncertainty for the Chicago Bears, Justin Fields’ status for the Green Bay Packers game is up in the air – The Denver Post

The Chicago Bears had already declared Justin Fields inactive with a left shoulder injury when more quarterback uncertainty emerged Sunday morning.

Trevor Siemian, who prepared all week to start if Fields couldn’t play against the New York Jets, was also injured.

During the initial on-field warm-ups at MetLife Stadium about 90 minutes before the game, Siemian could tell that “something was wrong”, that an oblique injury had “erupted on me”. The Bears announced through their media relations team about 50 minutes before kickoff that third stringer Nathan Peterman would start instead.

Siemian returned to the locker room, took medication, and tried to pitch again during team warm-ups. Wait a minute, a Bears rep told reporters about 10 minutes before kickoff, Siemian might start after all.

Official word didn’t come until Siemian rushed onto the field for the first offensive snap with 10 minutes and 12 seconds left in the first quarter. Fox Sports broadcasters apparently didn’t know until then. Even Bears tight end Cole Kmet said he didn’t know until then.

“It was like, ‘Here we go. Let’s go,’ Kmet said after the Jets’ 31-10 win.

A week of questions about the Bears quarterback finally had its answer. After returning to the field for team warm-ups, Siemian said he decided he had to try to play despite the injury. He said it bothered him “a little bit” on the outing in the rain as he completed 14 of 25 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Bears’ fifth straight loss.

“Honestly, I’m more embarrassed about getting injured,” Siemian said. “There are guys in there playing – what are we in, week 12, 13? – go through hell. And then I have a contactless thing that pops up. So yeah, not ideal, but everyone goes through something at this point in the year.

Quarterback questions may linger this week as the Bears try to move from an ugly loss to a tough Jets defense to Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.

Fields was restricted to practice all week with what he said was a separated left shoulder with a partially torn ligament. He took throwing reps with Siemian and Peterman before the game. But after Fields met with general manager Ryan Poles, coach Matt Eberflus and medical staff, the Bears decided he wasn’t ready to play, a result that was expected this weekend.

Eberflus said Fields is feeling better every day and “if he keeps improving, then he has an opportunity” to start against the Packers. The Bears have an open date after this game, so they could also weigh the benefits of giving Fields two more weeks to heal.

“The medical staff didn’t allow him to play today,” Eberflus said. “Justin didn’t feel like he could protect himself and play the way he wanted. It’s about mobility and strength in his left arm. We’ll take it day by day.

Siemian made his first start for the Bears and his first overall in over a year. The eighth-year Northwestern NFL veteran started four straight losses for the New Orleans Saints in November 2021.

He said he knew there was a good chance he would play on Sunday, but was not officially told Fields wouldn’t start until this morning.

“You are ready to play every week. You are one game away,” he said. “Maybe towards the end of the week I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, I really need to be ready to go. But it wasn’t much different from the other weeks.

His outing started pretty well, with the Bears scoring in their first two practices.

Cairo Santos netted a 22-yard field goal in their opener. Siemian hit Chase Claypool with passes for 20 and 31 yards on their second drive, then connected with Byron Pringle for a 4-yard touchdown pass and a 10-7 lead. Pringle caught the pass on Jets cornerback DJ Reed.

“He was just running in the back of the end zone, made an awesome play,” Siemian said. “The guy is tough as nails. He is athletic, big grip radius. I made a great game on it.

But the Bears offense stalled, going three hits on the next three possessions and earning a first down on the next two possessions afterward as the Jets took a 31-10 lead. Siemian and a run game fueled by David Montgomery and Darrynton Evans helped the Bears enter Jets territory twice in the fourth quarter despite the Bears playing without top receiver Darnell Mooney.

On the first drive, Siemian threw incomplete to Dante Pettis on third-and-5 from the 27-yard line on third down and nearly threw an interception on a pass to Claypool on fourth-and-5. The Bears’ final drive ended by the interception of CJ Mosley at 3.

“They were more physical than us in the second half,” Kmet said. “I don’t think we executed the second half well. We had a lot of mental errors, the guys just weren’t doing things right.

“There at the end, this choice, I put it on myself. I can’t drift up like this. Little things like that, we just need to be fixed. Despite the elements and what is happening, we have to be able to execute.

Mosley and Jets coach Robert Saleh said they’ve been preparing all week for Fields to play. Saleh said that once Fields was ruled out, nothing would have changed in their view between Siemian or Peterman since they wouldn’t have to face the threat of Fields running.

“We really expected Fields to play, knowing he was a franchise quarterback, a young quarterback, wanting to be out there with his team,” Mosley said. ” This does not happen. We heard about the (Semian) injury away during warm-ups, so at that time we were just ready to execute our game plan. We prepared for Fields, but we were ready for anyone who walked on the court.

It is general policy at Eberflus to keep injury information secret so as not to give a competitive advantage to the opposing team. So it remains to be seen if the Bears quarterback mystery will have a sequel this week.

()