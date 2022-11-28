AG says Americans are moving to Florida because it’s tough on crime

Florida AG Ashley Moody says Americans move to Florida because it’s a law-and-order state.

“People are watching and they understand leadership is important,” Moody said.

Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely because of its relatively affordable housing.

“So what’s the secret in Florida? Why are all the New Yorkers and Californians coming to your great state?” asked host Sean Duffy on Fox’s Sunday Morning Futures.

The former federal judge and prosecutor pointed to Governor Ron DeSantis’ initiative to recruit police officers by offering $5,000 signing bonuses and introducing legislation to target organized retail theft, which she says has “facilitated the prosecution” of offenders. In Florida, under Senate Bill 1534, anyone who steals 20 or more items, in five or more separate thefts within a certain period, can be charged with a second-degree felony.

Americans have flocked to the Sunshine State largely because of its low taxes and business-friendly policies, according to the state’s Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research predicts that by April 2027, the state’s population will average 294,756 net new residents per year.

Using data from the FBI’s 2018 Uniform Crime Reporting Program, USA Today ranked states from lowest to highest violent crime rate. Florida ranked 21st with a violent crime rate of 384.9 per 100,000 population, while California – the most populous state – ranked 14th with a violent crime rate of 447.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the media. New York was 25th on the list with a violent crime rate of 350.5 per 100,000 population.

Moody told Duffy that in Florida, “we respect our cops and give them the tools they need.”

“Be aware,” she added. “If you move here, Florida is a law and order state, so if you’re a criminal residing in Florida, you have to get out and other states have to do the same.”

The state’s tough-on-crime policy has drawn criticism from organizations such as the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, which believe funding would be better spent on poverty, addiction and mental health.

Representatives from the Florida Attorney General’s office did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.