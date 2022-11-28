Ambassador David Friedman to Trump on Kanye West and Fuentes: ‘Throw those bums out’

Former US Ambassador to Israel David M. Friedman urged former President Donald Trump to disown Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, two known anti-Semites who attended a private dinner at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than that. Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and a human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. relegate to the dustbin of history where they belong,” Friedman tweeted Friday afternoon.

“I condemned Barak [sic] Obama teaming up with Louis Farrakhan and Jeremiah Wright. It’s no different. Anti-Semites deserve no quarter among American leaders, right or left.

To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than that. Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and a human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable. I urge you to kick these bums out, disown them, and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong. 1/ — David M Friedman (@DavidM_Friedman) November 25, 2022

West has recently made a series of hateful statements, claiming Jews control Hollywood and threatening to launch a “death scam.” [sic] 3″ against them.

Fuentes is a notorious anti-Semitic troll and Holocaust denier known for crushing conservative events.

Trump said he knew nothing about Fuentes, whom West brought in after asking to meet at dinner.

Friedman is a close Trump ally whose relationship with the 45th president dates back decades. He helped Trump build a successful Middle East policy, including relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem, as well as drafting the Abraham Accords, which established peace between Israel and several Arab states.

Joel B. Pollak is editor of Breitbart News and host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot Sunday nights from 7-10 p.m. ET (4-7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book Neither Free Nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. His latest book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is the winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.