Anthony Schwartz pulls back 31 yards to give Browns early lead over Bucs

Anthony Schwartz pulls back 31 yards to give Browns early lead over Bucs
1:26 p.m. ET

TAMPA, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns capped off their road game opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a backhand to their fastest player on Sunday.

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz took the ball from running back Kareem Hunt and went 31 unscathed yards for a touchdown.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett provided the key block on the field in hampering Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Schwartz scored the Browns’ first rushing touchdown of 30 or more yards by anyone other than running back Nick Chubb (who has three) this season.

