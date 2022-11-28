Anthony Schwartz pulls back 31 yards to give Browns early lead over Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns capped off their road game opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a backhand to their fastest player on Sunday.
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz took the ball from running back Kareem Hunt and went 31 unscathed yards for a touchdown.
Quarterback Jacoby Brissett provided the key block on the field in hampering Bucs safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
According to ESPN Stats & Information, Schwartz scored the Browns’ first rushing touchdown of 30 or more yards by anyone other than running back Nick Chubb (who has three) this season.
Anthony flies away for 6
that crucial Jacoby block though!! pic.twitter.com/JYZMoHzqpm
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 27, 2022
espn