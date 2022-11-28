Anti-Defamation League CEO makes sweeping changes to Trump campaign slogan

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Donald Trump is ‘trying to make America hate again’ after the former president admits to having dinner with a prominent white supremacist days after the announcement of his 2024 presidential campaign.

“For Donald Trump to have dinner with notorious white supremacists and unrepentant bigots — I think at the very least, that’s clarifying,” Greenblatt said on CNN. “He’s trying to bring the hate back to America and is running arguably the most flawless white nationalist presidential campaign we’ve ever seen.”

Trump hosted a dinner party Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago resort with white nationalist activist Nick Fuentes and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, whose professional empire has been upended by a series of recent anti-Semitic tirades and subsequent allegations of workplace misconduct.

Amid furious backlash from the meeting, including from some Republicans, Trump distanced himself from Ye and insisted he didn’t know who Fuentes was. According to Trump, the dinner was supposed to be with Ye, who brought Fuentes as a guest.

Greenblatt said it “makes no difference” that Trump claims not to know Fuentes.

“It’s blatantly unpresidential when you can’t demonstrate basic knowledge of people in public life,” he said, noting that in 2016 Trump claimed to know nothing “about” David Duke and refused to convict the former KKK leader after getting his approval.

Ye, who has been accused by former employees of praising Adolf Hitler and the Nazis at business meetings, posted several videos on Thursday claiming that Trump was “really impressed” with Fuentes. Sources also told The New York Times and Axios that Trump praised Fuentes at the dinner and at one point said, “he understands me.”

Fuentes has ties to key Trump allies, such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Arizona). The two lawmakers drew furious backlash earlier this year after speaking at a white nationalist conference hosted by Fuentes.

The story continues

In January, Fuentes was subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to nullify the 2020 election. At least seven people with ties to the America First movement de Fuentes have been charged with federal crimes related to the insurgency.

Related…