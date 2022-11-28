Arizona teacher banned from OnlyFans

A middle school science teacher in Lake Havasu, Arizona who was fired after her students came across her OnlyFans porn videos has been blocked from the platform.

Samantha Peer, the former Thunderbolt Middle School teacher, made graphic videos using the pseudonym “Khloe Karter”, and on November 14, she resigned from her position after the school district became aware of her OnlyFans account.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department said it investigated an anonymous tip of a Thunderbolt teacher engaging in pornography, and some of the footage depicted her in a classroom-like setting.

Police said in a statement that the footage was “likely on Thunderbolt School property” and they are investigating whether any laws were broken.

A day before his resignation, Peer posted on TikTok that his old TikTok account had been banned. She also took to Twitter to let her followers know that the platform she was posting to was restricting her from posting other videos.

“So it looks like OnlyFans has deactivated both accounts (refunded all customers/subscribers) and is preventing me from creating accounts,” Peer, aka Khloe Karter, said.

When contacted for comment, OnlyFans did not comment on specific accounts, but instead suggested reviewing its policy which prohibits the production of sexual content in a public place.

The policy prohibits users from uploading, posting, displaying or posting content on the platform that features sexual activity and was recorded or streamed from a public location.

Anyone violating the Acceptable Use Policy may be banned from the OnlyFans platform.

Peer did not respond to inquiries about the ban this week.

When Peer’s story became public, she released a statement admitting to creating content to earn extra money to pay for necessities her and her husband’s salary could not afford.

When she created her account, she said, she chose an anonymous screen name and blocked the entire state of Arizona from accessing her account.

Peer followed up with another statement, three days later.

“The biggest concern I read was the lack of remorse, and I know that was a really big mistake,” she said. “I never defended myself saying it was a good thing to do. Looking back, I would never do that again. But I’m a person and I make mistakes too.

“While this is a very big mistake, it’s not who I am and it doesn’t define who I will be in the future,” Peer added.