“Artist Sunday” encourages residents to support artists and shop in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — We’ve all heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and even Cyber ​​Monday.

However, “Artist Sunday” is now gaining national attention.

Artist Sunday is a national effort that encourages you to shop locally and support local artwork and artists ahead of the holidays.

Some of Northeast Ohio’s finest art was honored today and displayed in Akron.

“Artist Sunday is an opportunity for people to get to know me as an artist,” said Robert Greer, CEO of ZaBre Inspire.

Akron native Robert Greer devotes himself body and soul to his artwork and music.

“ZaBre Inspire” is his passion project. This is where he presents his graphic design and his digital photography.

He jumped at the chance to exhibit his hyper-local pieces on Artist Sunday.

“You shop in stores. We are not commercial here. We’re local, so all of us artists have the chance to show you who we are,” Greer said.

Paintings, sketches and sculptures invaded the Summit Art Space in downtown Akron.

Local organizations and area artists have worked together to encourage people to support local industry.

“It’s a great way to tick two boxes, like supporting your local artists and finding amazing gifts for your family and friends,” said Lizzi Aronhalt, an artist from Akron.

Lizzi Aronhalt shares immense pride in Rubber City.

The Akron native’s paintings inside her studio at Summit Art Space are a true reflection of her roots.

“The work is typically towns and city scales and buildings. It’s inspired by the places I’ve lived,” Aronhalt said.

Organizers say buying pieces from local artists boosts the economy and raises awareness of their incredible talents.

This is essential because during the peak of the pandemic, most art exhibitions were canceled or moved entirely online.

Artists’ Sunday is now called a throwback moment and a tradition that will continue for years to come.

“You just can’t buy a unique handmade gift like this in just any store. You must come to Summit Art Space. The talent here is phenomenal,” said Heather Meeker, Executive Director of Summit Art Space.

Shoppers are encouraged to post their purchases on social media and use the hashtags #ShopArt and #ArtistSunday.

Parking and admission to Summit Art Space is free to the public.

For more information, click here: