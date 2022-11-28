As Covid Protests Spread, A Brief History Of Rare Acts Of Dissent In China

Fed up and angry with the strict zero COVID policy, thousands of protesters took to the streets of China over the weekend.

According to the media, some have even called for the resignation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. The protests began on Friday November 25 and quickly spread to many cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Wuhan. Dozens of university campuses in China have also witnessed protests.

This widespread dissent against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in power for decades was sparked after a deadly fire broke out and killed at least 10 people in an apartment building in the city of Urumqi, in the northwest of the country. Associated Press (AP). Lockdown rules have been accused of hampering rescue efforts, but Chinese authorities have denied the claims.

How has China resisted the strict zero COVID approach so far? When did the people hold major protests in the country earlier? Let’s take a closer look.

China protests zero COVID policy

Even though the recent protests have caused the most noise around the world, it is not the first time that China has revolted against Xi’s strict COVID-19 policy, which includes instantaneous lockdowns, restrictions on travel, mass testing and quarantines.

According to China Dissent Monitor (CDM), a total of 668 cases of dissent were reported from June to September this year in the country, including 37 incidents related to COVID measures.

Quoting the HOM report, liberty house said the other dissent cases were related to stalled housing projects (215), wages and benefits (109), fraud (105), building quality (43) and school district disputes (37), among other reasons.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing protests, cries of “Stand down, Xi Jinping!” resign, Communist Party! were heard in the financial center of Shanghai, reported CNN.

Many protesters held up blank white pieces of paper – a symbol of defiance against ruling party censorship.

“The lockdown policy is so strict,” said Li, a protester PA. “You can’t compare it to any other country. We have to find a way out. »

After the deadly fire, hundreds of protesters also gathered outside government offices in Urumqi to demand that the authorities “remove the blockades!” “, reported NDTV.

According CNN, some agitators also rallied to cries of “I don’t want a Covid test, I want freedom!” and “I don’t want a dictatorship, I want democracy!”

BBC reported that in Shanghai, police on Sunday arrested several protesters and cordoned off the streets. A BBC journalist, who was covering the protests there, was reportedly assaulted and detained, only to be released after hours.

According NDTV report, censorship began in China with words such as “Liangma River”, “Urumqi Road” – protest sites in Beijing and Shanghai – being removed from Weibo, a Twitter-like platform.

Despite its strict policy, China has recently seen an increase in coronavirus cases with 40,052 daily infections reported on Monday, NDTV reported. Following the upsurge in COVID-19 cases, many Chinese cities have resorted to tough measures to stem transmission.

Protest against Sitong Bridge

In October this year, a lone man in China reportedly sparked protests around the world. Nicknamed “Bridge Man”, the mysterious protester hung two large banners on Sitong Bridge in Beijing’s Haidian district on October 13.

The banners featured slogans calling for the withdrawal of China’s zero COVID policy and the ousting of President Xi, Reuters reported.

“We want food, not PCR tests. We want freedom, not lockdowns. We want respect, not lies. We want reform, not a cultural revolution. We want a vote, not a leader. We want to be citizens, not slaves,” read one of the banners, according to The Guardian.

Beijing authorities quickly removed signs of the rare protest that occurred days before the Communist Party’s 20th Congress.

According to VoiceofCN, a group of anonymous Chinese nationals who run a pro-democracy Instagram account, by October the anti-Chinese government slogans had appeared “covertly” in at least eight Chinese cities, including Shenzhen, Beijing and Guangzhou, as well as in Hong Kong. Kong, Bloomberg reported.

Protests in Tiananmen Square

One of the largest pro-democracy protests in China took place in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

Student protests spread in the spring of 1989 after the death of Hu Yaobang, a Communist Party leader who wanted to liberalize politics in the country.

In late April, thousands of grieving students gathered in Tiananmen Square, one of Beijing’s most famous landmarks, notes BBC.

They called for more freedoms and an end to press censorship. Over the following weeks, the number of protesters increased at the site, leading to the declaration of martial law in Beijing in late May.

Between June 3 and 4, the People’s Liberation Army reached Tiananmen Square with orders to clear the site. About 2,00,000 troops and more than 100 tanks marched to the protest site, opened fire and arrested protesters to crush dissent.

On June 5, a lone man – an image that remains one of the most powerful photos of a protest – stood in front of a line of tanks and managed to stop the convoy for a time, reports National geographic.

It remains unclear what happened to the unidentified protester known as “Tank Man”.

According to the Chinese government, 200 civilians were killed during the protests. However, student leaders put the death toll at 3,400, reported National geographic.

A secret diplomatic cable released by the UK in 2017 claims around 10,000 people died, according to BBC.

Falun Gong demonstrations

Falun Gong, a practice of spiritual exercises, has been banned in China since 1999.

According Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)in April 1999, approximately 10,000 Falun Gong practitioners staged a silent protest in front of the Communist Party headquarters in Beijing against “defamatory” information about the group in state media.

The government responded by saying that Falun Gong had “created unrest and jeopardized social stability.” Soon the movement was banned and labeled an “evil cult”.

In 2000, The New York Times reported that the Chinese government’s actions against Falun Gong “resulted in at least a dozen deaths, alleged torture deaths, thousands of abuse cases, and the harassment of tens of thousands…”

Human rights groups reported in 2009 that as many as 2,000 people had been killed in the crackdown on Falun Gong, Seattle Times reported.

In 2014, Chinese lawyers said PA they were tortured by the police for protesting with relatives of Falun Gong members.

Wukan protests

Wukan, a village in southern China’s Guangdong Province, made headlines in late 2011 when residents reclaimed their land which was secretly sold by village committee members, according to AlJazeera.

The villagers succeeded in overthrowing the village committee and later democratic elections were held. Local Communist Party Secretary Lin Zuluan, one of the leaders of the 2011 rebellion, was elected village chief in the elections.

In 2016, Lin threatened to launch protests to demand compensation for land that villagers said had been stolen from them by corrupt officials, BBC reported.

However, Lin was arrested and sentenced to 37 months in prison for “corruption” in September of the same year.

According BBC, from elementary school children to elderly fishermen, protesters took to the streets to demand “Free Lin Zuluan!” and “Give us back our land!”

However, the unrest was crushed and the protesters were ordered — to stop or face the consequences,” BBC reported.

AlJazeera report says more than 100 people were arrested for joining the protest and police also beat protesters including elderly women and children.

