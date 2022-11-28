Austin Jackson returns to right tackle for the Dolphins; Raheem Mostert and Teddy Bridgewater eliminated against Texans – The Mercury News

Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson has returned to his right tackle spot against the Houston Texans.

Jackson, who hadn’t played since the Dolphins’ opener against the New England Patriots due to a sprained ankle, started there after lining up with the starters at right tackle during Sunday’s pregame warmups at Hard Rock Stadium.

Heading into the team’s bye week last Sunday, Jackson was active for the first time since Week 1 on Nov. 13 against the Cleveland Browns, but he was only available to come on in an emergency.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel had a decision to make with Jackson, as Miami’s offensive line had been playing well with veteran Brandon Shell at right tackle in recent weeks.

There was also a potential spot at left guard with starter Liam Eichenberg sidelined with a knee injury and Jackson mostly playing there last season, but Robert Jones has been solid.

Jackson is looking to recover after struggling in his second season in 2021 after being a 2020 first-round pick and playing left tackle as a rookie.

Armstead outings

Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead left Sunday’s game just before halftime, heading to the locker room on Miami’s final drive in the first half.

Shell, who had filled in admirably at right tackle in recent weeks, replaced Armstead at left tackle.

Mostert, Bridgewater outside

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert is officially out for the team’s game against the Texans after going into doubt with a knee injury.

Mostert and backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater were among the Dolphins’ five inactives announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

With Mostert out, Jeff Wilson Jr. will likely receive a heavier workload in Miami’s backfield. Either Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed should get their most touches of the season. The two have four reruns in 2022.

Mostert, who has been injured a lot throughout his career, misses his first game for Miami this season. He, Wilson and McDaniel have an on-tap reunion next week, visiting their old team, the San Francisco 49ers.

With Bridgewater also unable to play due to a knee injury, rookie Skylar Thompson is in line to support Tua Tagovailoa.

Inactive for the Healthy Dolphins were cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and tight end Hunter Long. Igbinoghene is inactive for his birthday, turning 23 on Sunday. Ezukanma has yet to be active for a game in his rookie season.

The Texans’ inactives include cornerback Derek Stingley Jr., who was already ruled out Friday with a hamstring injury, and former University of Miami tight end Brevin Jordan.

This story will be updated.

