Australia reduces domestic terrorism threat to ‘possible’

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s terror threat level has risen from “likely” to “possible” for the first time since 2014, the head of the nation’s top spy agency said on Monday.

The defeat of the Islamic State group in the battle in the Middle East and an ineffective al-Qaeda propaganda machine that fails to connect with Western youth have led to a decline in the number of extremists in Australia, says the chief executive of the Australian Security Intelligence Organization, Mike Burgess.

“That doesn’t mean the threat is over,” Burgess said.

“It remains plausible that someone will die at the hands of a terrorist in Australia within the next 12 months,” he added.

However, there has been an increase in radical nationalism and far-right ideology in Australia over the past two years, Burgess said.

“Individuals are still fantasizing about killing other Australians, still spouting their hateful ideologies in chat rooms, still honing their abilities by researching bomb-making and training with weapons,” Burgess said.

There have been 11 terror attacks and 21 other plots disrupted since the threat assessment was raised from “possible” to “likely” in 2014, he said. Half of the foiled plots took place during the first two years of heightened risk when the Islamic State group was more prominent.

There have also been 153 terrorism-related charges stemming from 79 counter-terrorism operations in Australia since 2014.

Burgess warned that the threat level is almost guaranteed to rise again. But it wouldn’t necessarily be the result of a terrorist attack, with the overall security assessment taking into account individuals acting alone, he said.

People are becoming radicalized online at an extreme rate, sometimes in as little as weeks or months, he said.

But there are fewer groups planning sophisticated terrorist attacks for months or years with the aim of maximum destruction, he said.

More than 50 people convicted of terrorism offenses are also due for release in the future, but only a small number will be freed by 2025, Burgess said.