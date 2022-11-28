Burrow’s TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals to Titans 20-16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — playing more physically and forcing the opposition to make mistakes at the wrong time.

They did it again on Sunday.

Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 remaining to give Cincinnati the lead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight win and fifth in six games.

“It’s the kind of game that great teams win,” Burrow said. “It won’t always be pretty. It’s the NFL. You play very, very good teams on the opposing side. You have to find ways to win, and we’re starting to do that.

The defending AFC champion Bengals (7-4) won the rematch of their playoff win over Tennessee despite missing running back Joe Mixon because he didn’t clear the concussion protocol. Also, wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, the reigning AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, missed a fourth straight game with a hip injury.

Cincinnati has won three straight against Tennessee and five of six. Burrow, sacked nine times by Tennessee in that divisional loss to the Titans, has dropped only once. Burrow threw for 270 yards and Higgins finished with 114 yards on seven catches as the Bengals tied for first place with Baltimore in the AFC North.

“We wouldn’t trade our quarterback for anyone on the planet, so we’re happy to have him,” Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor said.

Evan McPherson kicked a pair of field goals for the Bengals. He connected on a third with 1:53 left, but Titans lineman Kevin Strong was flagged for unnecessary roughness after landing on the long snapper. This nullified the kick but allowed the Bengals to run out of time.

Two-time Titans All-Pro Kevin Byard said it looked like two teammates hit the snapper. Strong said he was “totally shocked” to learn he had been flagged, knowing defenders couldn’t line up on the snapper or hit him in the head.

“Once he’s run the ball and he’s got his head up, you can pass,” Strong said. “I was just trying to get into the A gap. I wasn’t intentionally trying to hit him in the head. I made a mistake, and I’m taking that one and putting it on me. I just have to do better for my team.

The Titans (7-4) tied their most points allowed since a Week 2 loss at Buffalo as their two-game winning streak came to an end. It was only the second time since that loss that Tennessee had given up more than 17, matching the 20 points allowed in an overtime loss at Kansas City.

Cincinnati once again choked out NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry, holding him to 38 yards, his second-lowest total of the season. Tennessee tried to rally by throwing to Henry, and he passed for a career-best 79 yards.

“We just couldn’t start anything in the running game, and I mean they ran,” Henry said. “They played better than us.”

Taylor credited the Bengals with executing coordinator Lou Anarumo’s plan perfectly.

“They pressured him the whole game,” Taylor said of Henry. “They hit the quarterback, and they played after play to win us back the field position in the second half and get us going to win it.”

Ryan Tannehill threw for 291 yards, but the Titans couldn’t score a touchdown in three trips to the red zone. They settled for three field goals in four tries by rookie Caleb Shudak, who made his first NFL start in place of veteran Randy Bullock. Shudak missed a 35-yard right just before halftime.

The Titans played their second straight game without center Ben Jones, a loss that came to light as they were flagged twice for false starts in their opener.

Bengals running back Samaje Perine scored on a 7-yard touchdown run that tied it at 10 with 1:55 left in the first half.

McPherson, who won the January playoff game at Tennessee with a field goal when time expired, tied the game with 47 yards early in the second quarter. His 38 yards gave Cincinnati its first lead, 13-10, late in the third.

Tennessee hopefully scored their only TD. Tannehill threw a short pass to Henry, who went 69 yards before Cam Taylor-Britt threw the ball to the Bengals 6. Rookie Treyon Burks recovered the ball in the end zone for his first career touchdown and a lead of 10-3.

INJURIES

Bengals right tackle La’el Collins went down late in the third quarter but returned later in the same practice.

Titans linebacker David Long Jr. went to the medical tent but returned a few plays later. Tannehill went gimp after a late game and said he twisted his right ankle which cost him two games earlier this season.

NEXT

Cincinnati begins a two-game homestand next Sunday by hosting Kansas City.

The Titans will visit Philadelphia next Sunday.

