Buyers explain why they braved the cold and the crowds for holiday deals

INDIANAPOLIS — While many stayed home to recover from all the turkey and stuffing they ate on Thanksgiving, others were out before sunrise for Black Friday shopping at Cabela’s.

At the Noblesville location, some even camped outside the main entrance beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday.

“Save a few bucks” – that was first buyer Warren Sims’ goal on Friday.

He went shopping with his whole family, who finished their Thanksgiving feast, took a nap and stood in line just after midnight.

A line of 400 people wrapped around the building. Cabela manager Chris Jordan calls the turnout “typical”.

“We try to have a lot of fun on Black Friday,” Jordan said.

It’s no secret that shopping online these days is as easy as the click of a button, and Black Friday deals aren’t just for one day.

Still, Jordan says that didn’t stop the crowds from coming in droves.

“We are traditional. All our boxes are occupied. Customer service, greeted at the door. It all goes hand in hand. I think people still love that practical Black Friday feel,” he said.

This is certainly the case for the first buyer Connor Johnson.

He, his mother and grandmother traveled from Muncie to Noblesville just for the occasion.

“We are looking at firearms for hunting. They did great deals on ammo boxes and all. I have a few. We’re going to go back and get some 20-gauge stuff for my guns,” Johnson said.