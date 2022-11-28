Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8 million, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly • TechCrunch

Ejara, a Cameroonian fintech offering an investment app that allows users to buy crypto and save through decentralized wallets, has raised $8 million in Series A investment.

London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October.

Venture capitalists participating in this new funding include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures and Lateral Capital – and new investors such as Circle Ventures, Moonstake, Emurgo, Hashkey Group and BPI France. Jason Yanowitz, co-founder of Blockwoks is one of the angels in the round.

Ejara wants to “democratize access to investment and savings products across the region, using blockchain technology”. While his recently launched savings product where he tokenizes government bonds is one of the ways he uses blockchain, so is his crypto product which has been essential for the two-year-old startup to raise. 10 million dollars in less than 18 months.

By offering users in French-speaking Africa the ability to buy, sell, trade, and store their crypto investments, CEO Nelly Chatue-Diop and her co-founder Baptiste Andrieux saw an opportunity to increase business. cryptography in the region. However, unlike most crypto platforms in Africa that provide custodial wallets to users, Ejara has offered customers the option of non-custodial wallets so they can own and store their keys. This decision has paid off, especially during this time when the collapse of FTX and other crypto organizations continues to underscore the need for clients to put privacy and ownership first when dealing with cryptographic and tokenized assets.

“When everyone was going the other way and building centralized exchanges, we always thought that if you want to own crypto, you have to own your keys. And that’s pretty much what saved us in turbulent times,” Chateau-Diop told TechCrunch on a call.

Ejara’s crypto product quickly caught on with users in a region where access to financial products is limited to the most knowledgeable and wealthy. In addition to connecting their mobile money accounts and accessing crypto, users could also transact cross-border via stablecoins. As a result, the platform’s users have increased by multiples over the past 14 months. Last October, it had 8,000 users from Cameroon, its biggest market, and others including Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea and Senegal. Today, it has more than 70,000 users in nine French-speaking African countries.

Chateau-Diop — who noted that Ejara has seen a 10x increase in revenue and achieved 15% month-over-month growth in trading volume since last October despite the crypto meltdown — s’ expects platform users to reach 100,000 by the end of the year. Its savings product, which Ejara described in a statement as the first of its kind in the crypto world, was launched to achieve this. “In an ecosystem where many people around the world are trying to find use cases for blockchain technology, Ejara demonstrated that startups in emerging markets are likely to pioneer many such innovations in the web3” , the company added.

With this product, the Cameroonian fintech claims that users do not need to create a bank account to access savings products, but can start this journey with Ejara by downloading its application and depositing a minimum of 1,000 CFA francs. (~$1.5). Users can earn up to 10% interest on their two-year deposits on the platform, Chateau-Diop said, while adding that Ejara is clashing with traditional financial institutions with the product.

“Competition for Treasuries is with traditional asset managers and banks. And given the way they are structured, they mainly target high net worth individuals and institutions like other banks or insurance companies,” she commented. “No one targets the woman who sells in the markets or the man who rides a motorbike for a living. And because we structure the product the way we do, we have a lot of people coming to our platform because they can save money. up to 1000 CFA francs per day.

The two leading investors in this round recognize Ejara’s ambition to be a sort of financial super app for users in Francophone Africa and even those in the Diaspora who send and invest money back home. Mia Deng, partner of Dragonfly, said Ejara was well placed to emulate the growth of Chinese companies Alipay and WeChat Pay, two leading Web2-based super apps, in the early 2010s and help the French-speaking region achieve a leap forward. financial Web3 in the years to come.

“Aware of the challenges across the area, Ejara does not intend to be limited to being a crypto application, but rather to become a one-stop shop for products adapted to the needs of Africans: a store where a suite of financial products will be accessible from the end of the fingers, without the need for cryptographic knowledge,” said Ruth Foxe Blader, partner at Anthemis, of the potential of Ejara.

Ejara’s journey to a million users depends somewhat on how quickly its target audience understands the nuances associated with crypto, savings, and investments. This is one of the reasons why the fintech champions a few non-profit initiatives to teach the public, especially women, girls and orphans about crypto, saving, investing (it has no yet launched its fractional investment product) and financial education while preparing the market for growth.

“The initiative we have launched for women, orphans and girls aims to improve their financial knowledge and computer skills. When I think of Ejara, I think of an ecosystem and a leveler to bring the community together, whether they are in Africa or in the diaspora, whether they belong to the elites or whether they are in the poorest sections of the community,” said the managing director who also mentioned that Ejara recently obtained a license to extend its offerings to the French-speaking diaspora in Europe.

Last week, Djamo, an Ivorian fintech, announced what appears to be the country’s biggest funding round. At $10 million, Ejara is one of the most funded companies in Cameroon (if not the most funded). These are two similar events in different French-speaking markets that follow one another quickly. Although it is too early to tell, it appears that the market is embracing innovation and its ecosystem – which for the most part embodies a strict regulatory landscape – is becoming attractive to foreign venture capital despite the global downturn. current.