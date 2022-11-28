Caroline Cayeux resigns from the government, Dominique Faure replaces her

President Emmanuel Macron ended this Monday, “at his request”, the functions of the Minister Delegate for Local Authorities Caroline Cayeux. She chose to resign to be able to better defend herself because her declaration of assets was deemed “undervalued” by the High Authority for the Transparency of Public Life (HATVP).

His attributions are taken over by his colleague in charge of Rurality Dominique Faure, announced the Elysée. Dominique Faure, previously Secretary of State for Rural Affairs, becomes “Delegate Minister to the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories and to the Minister for Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, in charge of Local Authorities and to the Minister of the ecological transition and the Cohesion of the territories, in charge of Rurality”, specified the Elysée in a press release.

Former mayor of Beauvais, Caroline Cayeux was the subject of a complaint filed in July by several associations for comments deemed homophobic.