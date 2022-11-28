China eases some virus restrictions as protests mount

China is easing some of its coronavirus restrictions in the face of shocking protests against President Xi Jinping, but the communist government has shown no sign of abandoning its zero-COVID policy and so-called harmful accounts have tried to bury information about protests online.

Officials in the southern city of Guangzhou said some residents would not have to undergo mass testing, according to news reports, while Beijing city officials said they would no longer use gates to block apartment complexes with known infections.

“Passages should be kept clear for medical transport, emergency escapes and rescues,” Wang Daguang, a city official who handles COVID-19 control, told the China News Service.

Officials did not mention a deadly fire in the northwest city of Urumqi that sparked widespread protests and suspicions that controlling the virus could have stranded people trying to escape.

Additionally, there were signs that some inactive Twitter accounts have woken up to try to bury the news about the protests.

The accounts posted information about escorts, gambling and other vices alongside city names, so people seeking information about the protests had a hard time finding useful content.

There was “good initial data that indicates this is an intentional attack to throw in some informational spangles and reduce the external visibility of the protests in China,” tweeted Alex Stamos, director of the Internet Observatory. from Stanford.

China has defended its zero COVID policy, saying it has saved lives compared to the staggering death toll in Western countries.

Still, the Chinese people seem tired of draconian policies with no end date, especially after Mr. Xi secured another five-year term at a Communist Party meeting.

Other countries, including the United States, rely on accumulated immunity from vaccines and previous infections to continue their societal and economic lives without drastic restrictions.

The social burden and economic downsides of China’s policy, combined with concerns over the vaccination campaign, are leading to simmering discontent across China.

The Urumqi fire that killed 10 people appeared to fuel these complaints, with Shanghai residents shouting, “Xi Jinping! Resign! CCP! Resign!”

CCP is the acronym for the Chinese Communist Party.

The Associated Press reported that there were other protests scattered across China, including in Guangzhou, Chengdu, Nanjing and Chongqing.

For more information, visit the Washington Times COVID-19 resource page.