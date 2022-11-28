Crews rescue 2 from plane caught in power lines in Maryland

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Two people were pulled from a small plane early Monday in Maryland, hours after it slammed into power lines, causing widespread outages in the surrounding county.

Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein said the plane was secured to the tower at 12:16 a.m. and the first occupant was removed from the plane at 12:25 a.m. The second occupant had left at 00:36.

Goldstein did not specify which of the men, identified by Maryland State Police as pilot Patrick Merkle, 65, of Washington, DC, and passenger Jan Williams, 66, of Louisiana, were rescued first from the plane stuck about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground.

He said both men suffered “serious injuries” from the accident and that hypothermia was also a problem. Both men were transported to local trauma centers with non-life-threatening injuries, Goldstein said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, New York, crashed into a power line tower near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Department, said on Twitter that those on board were uninjured and rescuers had been in contact with them. He had at one point said in a video message that three people were on the plane but later clarified that there were two.

Goldstein said utility contractors will first work to ground high voltage wires so rescuers can work safely. Fire crews will then use bucket trucks or a crane to stabilize the plane by chaining or tying it to the tower. Once the plane is more stable, Goldstein said, rescuers will use the crane or bucket trucks to bring the two people down. He said rescuers periodically contact them by cell phone to check on them.

The FAA identified the aircraft as a Mooney M20J.

The video showed a small white plane positioned nose down near an electrical tower. Live video from a local TV channel showed the plane stuck in the transmission tower after 8 p.m.

Utility Pepco had reported that about 120,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County. At the time of the rescue, most power had been restored in the county outside the crash site. Goldstein said the next steps are to secure the plane, remove it, and then the power lines will be reconnected and reconnected.

Piringer said Montgomery County Schools announced schools would be closed on Monday.

The accident happened in Gaithersburg, a town of 69,000 people located about 39 kilometers northwest of Washington, DC.

The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what happened.