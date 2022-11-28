Cyber ​​Monday Sonos deals: Save up to 20% on speakers, soundbars and more

We regret the lack of discount on the powerful and elegant Sonos speakers – some of which are our current favorites. Someone at Sonos must have listened, as the company discounted some speakers for its Black Friday event. If you didn’t take advantage of the savings on Black Friday, don’t worry. Sonos has you covered. You can still save up to 20% on some of the best speakers and sound bars available in 2022 as part of the Cyber ​​Monday the sale is happening now. Don’t forget that this offer will expire on Cyber ​​Monday, November 28 at 11:59 PM PSTso if you’re hoping to take advantage of these discounts, be sure to place your order before then.

Sonos speakers aren’t the most affordable on the market, but thanks to these Black Friday deals, you can get your hands on one for less right now. Some of the most notable deals right now:

(save $44): If you are looking for a simple and powerful wireless speaker to listen to music at home, you can grab the on sale for $175, saving you $44 off the regular price. It has voice control, supports streaming via Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2 and was our best smart speaker on the market in 2022.

(save $40): If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab the which doesn’t offer voice control, on sale for $159, saving you $40 off the usual price.

(save $180): If you’re looking for a way to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this sale is a great opportunity to pick up a premium soundbar for hundreds off. If you want the best of the best, you can choose the named our favorite soundbar under $1000 for 2022. It’s a 3.0.2 channel all-in-one soundbar with support for Dolby Atmos, wireless streaming and more , and you can pick one up for $719, which is $180 off the regular price.

(save $90): For those looking for a more affordable option, you can choose the , which is currently $90 off, dropping the price to $359. And both sound bars can be paired with this for booming, immersive surround sound. It’s currently on sale for $599, saving you $150 off the regular price.

(save $32): If you are looking for a speaker that you can take anywhere, you can choose the the most affordable version of one of the our favorite Bluetooth speakers for 2022, on sale for $127 (saving you $32 off the regular price). It has impressive audio capabilities for its size, a 10-hour battery life and despite its sleek design, it’s also quite rugged and fully waterproof up to one meter.